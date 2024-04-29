Children complete 100th Jersey junior parkrun

Sebastian, Florence, Xander and Zara are the first children in Jersey to reach the milestone [BBC]

Four children have become the first youngsters to run 100 junior parkruns in Jersey.

The youngsters were awarded with a silver wristband to celebrate the achievement at the Waterfront on Sunday.

The 1.2-mile (2km) event is for four to 14-year-old children to help them stay active.

The junior parkrun in Jersey has been going since July 2019.

‘Get to 200’

Sisters Florence and Zara both collected their silver wristbands.

Florence said she was confident they would “get to 200th junior parkruns”.

“It feels really amazing that we’ve come 100 times and given it all our all, so I feel really proud,” she added.

Zara said: “It’s really good fun, because you have that sense of community and you feel so awake and active afterwards."

Zara (left) and Florence (right) say more children should give junior parkrun a go in Jersey [BBC]

Xander is autistic and his mother Verity Osmand said “running helps” with his condition.

“Years ago, he would not have participated in a lot of things if there were crowds, and it has become a community for him,” she added.

Xander said: “I just keep coming to get better PBs [personal best times] and I get sweets at the end of junior parkrun.”

Xander also “feels more confident to do other runs” because of the friendly environment at junior parkrun, according to Ms Ozmand.

Xander and his mum Verity said the support from junior parkrun volunteers makes a huge difference [BBC]

Sebastian said he could not believe he had completed his 100th junior parkrun.

He said the running is “the best bit of junior parkrun and I like to check my time as I go around”.

“I will keep on going until I’m too old to do junior parkrun anymore,” he added.

Sebastain said junior Parkrun has helped him get quicker [BBC]

