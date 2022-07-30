Children among 4 dead after farm tractor rolls over as it pulled a dozen people in a trailer, Pennsylvania police say

YORK COUNTY, Pa. – A woman and three children have died and more people have been injured after a farm tractor pulling an open flatbed trailer overturned in south-central Pennsylvania late Friday morning, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 11:30 a.m. when an "older-model farm tractor" pulling a trailer carrying a dozen people traveled off the roadway and over an embankment, causing the tractor and trailer to roll, according to a Pennsylvania State Police press release.

The woman and three children died. Nine others were taken by ambulance or helicopter to local hospitals, police said.

The woman who died was 36, and the children killed were two girls, 14 and 6, and a 9-year-old boy, according to the York County Coroner's Office. Names have not been released.

The incident happened in Lower Chanceford Township in southern York County, about 60 miles west of Philadelphia.

An adult man who was driving the tractor was also transported from the scene and was in serious condition.

KENTUCKY FLOODS: Death toll hits 16 in Kentucky; victims include 4 young siblings, governor says

ROAD SAFETY: Racism's deadly effects: Walking, biking are drastically more dangerous for so

State police said the man driving the tractor pulling the trailer lost control before traveling off the road.

The children ranged in age from one to 14 and their conditions vary, state police said.

No other vehicles were involved.

"Our hearts go out to the families of the juveniles and all the individuals involved," Lt. Adam Reed said during a news conference. "It's a very tough day for everyone down there."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY NETWORK: Fatal farm tractor rollover in Pennsylvania leaves at least 4 dead