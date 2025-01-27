Chiefs went more than 2 months between turnovers, but cough it up vs. Bills

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and his team hadn't turned the ball over in a long time. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

While everyone complained about the officials, they ignored tangible reasons the Kansas City Chiefs rarely lose. Like the fact that they are nearly allergic to turnovers.

The Chiefs turned it over twice on Nov. 17 against the Buffalo Bills. And that was the last time they gave it away until the AFC championship game.

That's why it was surprising to see the Chiefs give one away in the AFC title game. Maybe it's just playing the Bills.

Patrick Mahomes put the ball in Isiah Pacheco's stomach on an option handoff and pulled it back at the last moment. The play was mishandled and the ball fell to the ground, where the Bills recovered.

That was the Chiefs' first turnover since the final minutes against the Bills in Week 11, when linebacker Terrel Bernard picked off Mahomes. That's an incredible stretch of mistake-free football.

The Bills needed to catch a break. The Chiefs went out to an early 7-0 lead. The Bills got a field goal back after that but Kansas City was driving when the miscue between Mahomes and Pacheco happened. The Bills cashed in that turnover for a James Cook touchdown, which gave Buffalo a 10-7 lead.

The Chiefs had to be in shock. It had been a long time since they made a mistake like that.