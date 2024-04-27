Chiefs take Washington State’s Jaden Hicks. He’ll reunite with college teammate in KC

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to double up with success stories from the Washington State secondary.

KC used its second fourth-round pick Saturday — No. 133 overall — on Washington State safety Jaden Hicks.

That continues a trend. In 2022, KC selected Washington State cornerback Jaylen Watson in the seventh round. Hicks and Watson played together one season at WSU in 2021.

Hicks, listed at 6-3 and 212 pounds at Washington State, appears to be good value based on consensus draft boards. He ranked 54th, for instance, on Pro Football Focus’ final Big Board rankings.

The Chiefs adding secondary help makes some sense given the team traded star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed to the Tennessee Titans earlier this offseason.