Chiefs vs. Steelers score, live updates: Kansas City looks to clinch AFC No. 1 seed on Christmas Day Netflix NFL special

It's looking like another Merry Christmas for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2025. The two-time defending Super Bowl champions have the NFL's best record and have been the most clutch, if not fortunate, team in the NFL this season, but great teams know how to make their own luck from time to time. Despite Patrick Mahomes having maybe the worst statistical season of his career — you could do a lot worse than 23 touchdown passes against 11 interceptions on a 67% completion rate and 240 yards per game with seven game-winning drives this season — the Chiefs travel the NFL's No. 3 ranked scoring defense to Pittsburgh on Christmas Day for what could be a low-scoring slugfest in the NFL's first-ever broadcast on Netflix.

That's because the Steelers have the No. 7 scoring defense, with both teams allowing fewer than 20 points per game. Pittsburgh is hoping to get more out of its offense on Christmas, with George Pickens expected back in the lineup. The team's leading receiver has missed the past three games with a hamstring injury, and the Steelers lost two of those three.

The Chiefs have already won the AFC West and can lock up the 1-seed with a win. Pittsburgh missed a chance to win the AFC North against Baltimore last Saturday, but can still win the division by closing the season with two wins.

How to watch Chiefs vs. Steelers Netflix NFL Christmas Day Special