Chiefs vs. Ravens: Predictions, odds, and how to watch AFC conference championship game

The NFL playoffs are still going strong and we are now down to the final four teams who will be competing in the championship games. The Baltimore Ravens will be hosting the Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC title, while the Detroit Lions will be traveling to the bay area to take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC title game.

In the divisional round, the Kansas City Chiefs narrowly defeated the Buffalo Bills 27-24 in snowy conditions, securing their spot in the AFC championship game for the sixth consecutive year. Patrick Mahomes adapted to the weather conditions and completed 17 of his 23 pass attempts for 215 yards and threw two touchdown passes to Travis Kelce.

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens proved to be too strong for the Houston Texans, led by C.J. Stroud. Jackson completed 16 out of 22 pass attempts for 152 yards, two touchdowns, and two rushing touchdowns. Jackson’s performance helped the Ravens achieve a 34-10 victory in the divisional round matchup.

Now, the Chiefs and Ravens will battle for the AFC title.

NFL playoff bracket: Schedule and odds for conference championships in 2024 NFL playoffs

AFC conference championship: Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens predictions

BetMGM: Ravens will win

Staff writes: "The Baltimore Ravens are a 3.5-point favorite over the Chiefs in NFL Playoffs odds for the AFC title game."

ESPN: Ravens have a 64% chance to win

According to ESPN's Matchup Predictor, the Baltimore Ravens have a 63.6% chance of beating the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC conference championship game.

CBS Sports: Chiefs 24, Ravens 20

Cody Benjamin writes, "Plenty of fans will be pulling for Baltimore just for the sake of watching someone other than the Chiefs fight for the Lombardi Trophy, and certainly the Ravens defense has the tools to keep things tight. But even with Lamar Jackson, Baltimore was uneven with the ball to open its game against Houston, and K.C.'s 'D' under Steve Spagnuolo has been far stingier."

Bleacher Report: Kansas City Chiefs win

Erik Breaston writes, "Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce got red-hot Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, and Isiah Pacheco is running as hard as ever. Perhaps it was for one game and the offense, which struggled at times in the 2023 season, merely took advantage of a depleted defense. Furthermore, the defense made just enough plays to contain Josh Allen, a running quarterback whose ability to escape and make an impact down the field with his legs is as impressive as what he can do with his arm. That experience will help against Lamar Jackson, the front-runner for the NFL MVP award and the most explosive player on any field on which he plays."

AFC conference championship: Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens odds, betting linse

The Baltimore Ravens are favored to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs, according to the BetMGM NFL odds, as of Saturday afternoon.

Spread: Ravens (-3.5)

Moneyline: Ravens (-210); Chiefs (+170)

Over/under: 44.5

AFC conference championship: Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens: TV channel and streaming info

The Baltimore Ravens take on the Kansas City Chiefs in an AFC conference championship round playoff game on Sunday, Jan. 28 at 3:00 p.m., ET, on CBS. The game can also be streamed on Paramount+.

AFC conference championship: Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens injury news

Kansas City Chiefs:

Baltimore Ravens:

PLAYER POSITION INJURY STATUS Mark Andrews TE Ankle Questionable Marlon Humphrey CB Calf Questionable Del'Shawn Phillips LB Shoulder Doubtful Tylan Wallace WR Knee Questionable Rock Ya-Sin CB Knee Questionable Kevin Zeitler OG Rest Probable

