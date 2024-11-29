Chiefs vs. Raiders live updates: TV info, picks, predictions for Black Friday game

USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

Hot cakes may sell like Chiefs touchdowns on Black Friday when Kansas City faces off against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Chiefs offense at times hasn't been as explosive as it has been in years past, but it hasn't mattered much: Thanks to some good ol' complementary football, Kansas City has cruised to 10-1 and rests comfortably atop the AFC West.

The Raiders haven't quite been able to capture the first-season magic of Antonio Pierce, as the Raiders sit uncomfortably in the division cellar at 2-9. Some of that is due to the quarterback carousel: now without Gardner Minshew, the Raiders will turn to Aidan O'Connell on Friday to try and end their seven-game losing streak.

That's a tall task, but we are in the holiday season – minor miracles shouldn't be unexpected.

USA TODAY Sports will provide live updates, highlights and more from the Black Friday matchup between the Chiefs and Raiders below. All times are Eastern.

Chiefs vs. Raiders start time

Start time: 3 p.m. ET (2 p.m. CT)

Date: Friday, Nov. 29

The Chiefs and Raiders are set to kick off at 3 p.m. ET on Black Friday. Las Vegas will head to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Chiefs.

Chiefs vs. Raiders TV channel

Live stream: Amazon Prime Video

Local TV: KSHB-TV 41 (Kansas City market) | KTNV 13 (Las Vegas market)

The NFL Black Friday game will exclusively stream on Amazon Prime Video for national viewers. For those in the Chiefs TV market, KSHB-TV 41 will air the game. In Las Vegas, viewers can tune to ABC.

Chiefs vs. Raiders picks, predictions

Here's how the USA TODAY Sports staff feels the Chiefs vs. Raiders matchup will play out on Black Friday:

Lorenzo Reyes: Chiefs 26, Raiders 19

Tyler Dragon: Chiefs 27, Raiders 17

Richard Morin: Chiefs 25, Raiders 21

Jordan Mendoza: Chiefs 30, Raiders 10

Chiefs vs. Raiders odds, moneyline, over/under

The Chiefs are favorites to defeat the Raiders, according to the BetMGM NFL odds. Not interested in this game? Check out expert picks and best bets for every NFL game this week.

Spread: Chiefs (-13)

Moneyline: Chiefs (-750); Raiders (+525)

Over/under: 42.5

Chiefs vs. Raiders live stream

Live stream: Amazon Prime Video

The Chiefs-Raiders Black Friday matchup will be available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

