Chiefs vs Falcons game today: Start time, channel, TV schedule for Sunday Night Football

Two teams that just won in Week 2 with last-minute drives meet in a Week 3 "Sunday Night Football" showdown.

The Atlanta Falcons (1-1) will host the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, on the heels of a dramatic touchdown drive orchestrated by new Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins to give Atlanta its first win of the season over the Philadelphia Eagles on "Monday Night Football" in Week 2. Cousins did his best work in the no-huddle and running back Bijan Robinson looks ready for a big year.

The Falcons are also inducting owner Arthur Blank and former quarterback Matt Ryan into the team's Ring of Honor in conjunction with Sunday's game. Levy Restaurants and the Falcons have purchased 100,000 hot dogs, bags of chips and souvenir cups featuring Blank for the game. The promotion includes two complimentary hot dogs and two bags of chips per visit until the end of the third quarter. Fans will also be allowed free refills in their souvenir cups.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs (2-0), meanwhile, used their own late-game fireworks to beat Cincinnati, setting up a game-winning Harrison Butker field goal in the final seconds (and taking advantage of a fourth-down pass interference penalty to keep the drive alive). It's unclear still whether it's a good sign or a bad sign that the Chiefs beat the Bengals despite going 1 for 8 on third down and committing three turnovers, including two interceptions by Mahomes.

Their survival skills will be put to the test further, starting with this primetime showcase, after coach Andy Reid announced running back Isaiah Pacheco needs surgery to repair a fractured fibula and may not return until next season.

Here's what you need to know to watch the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Atlanta Falcons on "Sunday Night Football" in Week 3 of the 2024 NFL season:

When is kickoff time for Chiefs vs. Falcons?

The NFL Week 3 "Sunday Night Football" game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons is scheduled to kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Chiefs vs. Falcons: TV, time, streaming for Sunday Night Football

The "Sunday Night Football" game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons will be broadcast nationally on NBC and streamed on Peacock and through Fubo, which comes with a free trial for new subscribers.

Date: Sunday, September 22

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

TV: NBC

Streaming: Peacock, Fubo

