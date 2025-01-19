Advertisement
Chiefs use signature late magic to pull away from Texans, advance to 7th straight AFC title game

frank schwab
Senior writer
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 18: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates during the first half of the AFC Divisional playoff game against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 18, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Aaron M. Sprecher/Getty Images)
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes celebrates during a win over the Houston Texans on Saturdat in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Aaron M. Sprecher/Getty Images)

This is why football fans are perplexed by the Kansas City Chiefs, and frustrated with them continuing to win.

Kansas City didn’t play its best game in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. Not even close. And that’s not new. There were many games this season, and last season too, when the Chiefs weren’t great and still won somehow. Dynasties annoy fans in general, but even more when those teams are not dominant.

The Chiefs found a way to win in Saturday’s divisional round game against the Houston Texans, as they almost always do. Despite the Texans having more than twice as many yards as them late in the third quarter, the Chiefs still led. Then there was a questionable unnecessary roughness call on a hit to Patrick Mahomes, one of a few calls that had non-Chiefs fans screaming on social media, that led to a Travis Kelce touchdown and an eigh-point lead. Everyone knew how it would play out after that. The Chiefs won 23-14 and are going to the AFC championship game for the seventh straight season. They’ll host the winner of Sunday night’s Baltimore Ravens-Buffalo Bills clash.

The Chiefs keep winning close games because they do many things very well. Mahomes is already an all-time great quarterback. Andy Reid is a fantastic coach. The defense has been very good each of the last two seasons and was again on Saturday.

But that won’t stop fans of the other 31 teams from complaining about how Kansas City keeps winning even when it seems they’re constantly on the ropes.

The Texans needed to play their best to beat the Chiefs. On the first play, they gave up a 63-yard kickoff return, cornerback Kris Boyd took a 15-yard penalty for throwing his helmet after the play and he shoved special teams coordinator Frank Ross when he got to the sideline. Not exactly the perfect start Houston needed.

The Chiefs only got a field goal out of that big kickoff return. Kansas City didn’t get off to a great start offensively, but the Texans didn’t take advantage of it. The Chiefs' defense had a very good first half, buying time for the big play from the Chiefs' offense that would inevitably come.

And it did. Travis Kelce got open in the middle of the field and Mahomes found him. He rumbled 49 yards to the Houston 6-yard line. A few plays later, Kareem Hunt scored to give the Chiefs a 13-3 lead. It was the first time all season Kelce had a play with more than 20 yards after the catch, according to Next Gen Stats. Last season, Kelce came alive in the playoffs, and he started this postseason with seven catches for 117 yards and a touchdown.

It was a fairly typical Chiefs game this season. They hadn’t played particularly well on offense. They had just 123 yards at halftime, and 49 of it came on Kelce’s catch and run. But they also didn’t make any critical mistakes, and the defense played well. And despite some lethargic offense, Kansas City led 13-6 at the half.

The Texans had an impressive drive to start the second half. They had to gain 101 yards on offense to offset 19 yards of penalties on the drive. It lasted 15 plays and 10:24 on the clock and ended with a Joe Mixon touchdown. That gave the Texans some momentum, which was quickly wiped away when Ka'imi Fairbairn missed the extra point wide right. Still, Houston trailed 13-12 and seemed very much in the game. But the Chiefs are hard to beat.

At that point Houston was out-gaining Kansas City 275-123. The Texans had outplayed the Chiefs but were still trailing. It feels hopeless to those rooting against the Chiefs when they don’t even play well and they move on in the playoffs.

Kansas City started to put it away after that. There was the questionable call on a hit against Mahomes, and the Kelce touchdown. The Texans made a mistake on fourth-and-10, being indecisive before going for it and then rushing a play that led to a sack. A bad punt led to good field position and a Chiefs drive that ended in a field goal and an 11-point lead.

The Texans had a shot at a field goal inside the two-minute warning to cut Kansas City’s lead to eight points, after the Chiefs’ eighth sack of the game, but it was blocked and that sealed the win.

The Chiefs are two wins from making history. No team has ever won three straight Super Bowls. Kansas City went 15-2 this season, including one loss in which they rested all their key players, and have a spot in the NFL’s final four yet again. At some point it doesn’t matter how it looks or if they’re playing their best. In all but a few rare cases in the Mahomes era, they’ve always been good enough to win the biggest games.

Fans who don’t root for the Chiefs might not like it, but they get to spend another conference championship weekend watching Mahomes try to make it back to another Super Bowl.

Live56 updates
  • Ian Casselberry

    Final stats

    Texans

    Total offense: 336 yards
    C.J. Stroud: 19/28, 245 yards
    Joe Mixon: 18 rushes, 88 yards, 1 TD
    Nico Collins: 5 catches, 81 yards

    Chiefs

    Total offense: 212 yards
    Patrick Mahomes: 16/25, 177 yards, 1 TD
    Kareem Hunt: 8 rushes, 44 yards, 1 TD
    Travis Kelce: 7 catches, 117 yards, 1 TD

  • Ian Casselberry

    Final: Chiefs 23, Texans 14

    Kansas City is on to the AFC championship game after a 23–14 victory over the Texans. It's the seventh straight AFC title game for the Chiefs.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Chiefs take a safety

    Houston gets two points on fourth down with Chiefs punter Matt Araiza running out of the end zone for a safety on fourth-and-15.

    But only nine seconds remain after a 4-yard rush by Kareem Hunt and two kneeldowns by Patrick Mahomes.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Texans' field goal blocked

    Down by 11, Houston opts to kick a field goal on fourth-and-14. But Ka'imi Fairbairn's 34-yard kick is blocked by Justin Reid. What a way to show everyone that he's back in the game and not injured.

  • Ian Casselberry

    George Karlaftis with another sack

    Back to back sacks for the Chiefs' defense. After the 2-minute warning, George Karlaftis gets to C.J. Stroud again, tackling him for a 4-yard loss.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Chiefs sack C.J. Stroud again

    C.J. Stroud completes an 18-yard pass to Nico Collins, then follows up with an 8-yard throw to Xavier Hutchinson to move Houston to the Kansas City 5-yard line.

    However, Felix Anudike-Uzomah breaks through for a sack and 8-yard loss on second-and-2. We're at the 2-minute warning.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Stroud to Schultz for 18 yards

    Dalton Schultz made an 18-yard catch on third-andby the left sideline. The play was ruled a catch on the field and was upheld after replay review.

  • Ian Casselberry

    George Karlaftis makes another play for the Chiefs

    A George Karlaftis sack puts the Texans in a second-and-16 hole on an urgent drive for the Texans.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Field goal: Chiefs 23, Texans 12

    Kansas City opts for a field goal after Xavier Worthy gets a 9-yard catch on third-and-10 from the Houston 18-yard line.

    Harrison Butker's 27-yard field goal makes it a two-possession game for the Texans with 4:38 remaining in the fourth quarter.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Kareem Hunt running strong

    Kareem Hunt gains 23 yards on two carries to get the Chiefs inside the red zone. Kansas City has a first down at the Houston 18-yard line.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Chiefs get good field position

    Kansas City gets strong field position after forcing Houston to punt deep in its own territory. After a 34-yard punt by Tommy Townsend, the Chiefs take over at the Texans' 45-yard line with 7:35 remaining in the fourth quarter.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Justin Reid appears to be OK

    Justin Reid appears to be all right after a sideline collision on third down. Trainers came out to check on him and teammates surrounded him on the field.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Big defensive stop by Kansas City

    The Chiefs come up with a defensive stop, forcing Houston into a 3-and-out. Joe Mixon gained 4 yards on first down, but C.J. Stroud threw incomplete passes on the next two plays.

    Justin Reid appears to be hurt after making a play on Nico Collins to force an incompletion on third-and-6 from the Texans' 11-yard line.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Chiefs go 3-and-out

    The Texans' defense gets a much-needed stop, forcing the Chiefs into a 3-and-out after gaining only one yard.

    Matt Araiza kicks a 36-yard punt to pin Houston back at its 7-yard line with 8:32 remaining in the fourth quarter.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Texans fail to convert on fourth down

    Nick Bolton forces C.J. Stroud to get rid of the ball early on a deep throw to Jared Wayne. But he can't make the catch. Wayne was wide open, but the throw was behind him.

    That was followed by an incomplete pass to Dameon Pierce on third-and-10. The Texans opt to go for it on fourth down, but Stroud is sacked by George Karlaftis.

    Kansas City takes over on downs at its 44-yard-line.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Patrick Mahomes' flop

    Patrick Mahomes attempted to draw another unnecessary roughness penalty on the Chiefs' last drive, putting a little extra mustard on a shove by Henry To'oTo'o as he ran out of bounds.

    Considering how the officials have called hits on him, it's probably difficult to fault Mahomes for trying to draw another flag. But he didn't get it this time.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Touchdown: Chiefs 20, Texans 12

    Travis Kelce grabbed an 18-yard reception to get Kansas City into the red zone.

    Three plays later (after Mahomes attempted to draw a penalty by falling down on the sideline), Mahomes and Kelce connect again for an 11-yard gain and a touchdown.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Chiefs convert on fourth-and-1

    Patrick Mahomes' pass to Noah Gray on third-and-4 goes for 3 yards, just short of the first down. On fourth-and-1 from the Houston 37-yard line, the Chiefs opt to go for it and Kareem Hunt gains 3 yards.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Another Texans penalty on Patrick Mahomes hit

    For the second time in this game, the Texans get called for a questionable unnecessary roughness penalty upon hitting Patrick Mahomes.

    This time, Henry To'oTo'o is flagged for a hit on Mahomes as he's sliding.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Taylor Swift chatting with Caitlin Clark

    Surely, Taylor Swift and Caitlin Clark were discussing Travis Kelce's two catches on this drive for a combined 27 yards.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Touchdown: Chiefs 13, Texans 12

    Joe Mixon finishes off a drive he played a big role in with a 13-yard touchdown run.

    However, Ka'imi Fairbairn misses the extra point kick and the Texans still trail by one.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Xavier Hutchinson making catches

    C.J. Stroud has completed passes of 14 and 13 yards to Xavier Hutchinson on this drive. The second of those receptions moves Houston to the Chiefs' 28-yard line. But the ball was spotted short of the first down.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Texans feeding Joe Mixon

    Joe Mixon gets a first down with an 8-yard gain on third-and-3 for the Texans and follows that up with a 7-yard rush.

    On Houston's previous two plays, Mixon rushed for one yard then caught a pass for a 6-yard gain.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Texans get ball to begin 2nd half

    Houston won the opening coin toss and deferred, so the Texans' offense will begin the second half with the ball

  • Ian Casselberry

    Halftime: Chiefs 13, Texans 6

    Halftime Stats

    Texans

    Total offense: 174 yards
    C.J. Stroud: 6/10, 102 yards
    Joe Mixon: 11 rushes, 46 yards
    John Metchie III: 2 catches, 35 yards
    Dalton Schultz: 1 catch, 34 yaar

    Chiefs

    Total offense: 123 yards
    Patrick Mahomes: 7/13, 114 yards; 2 rushes, 14 yards
    Travis Kelce: 2 catches, 72 yards
    Xavier Worthy: 3 catches, 36 yards

  • Ian Casselberry

    Field goal: Chiefs 13, Texans 6

    C.J. Stroud scrambles 12 yards on third-and-13, but a holding penalty on Shaq Mason negates any possibility that Houston might go for it on fourth down.

    Following a 9-yard rush by Dare Ogunbowale, the Texans have to settle for a field goal on fourth-and-14.

    Ka'imi Fairbairn kicks a 48-yarder to make it a 13–6 game, but Houston has to be lamenting not getting a touchdown on that drive.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Chiefs sack C.J. Stroud

    A sack by the Chiefs likely killed the Texans' chance for a touchdown before halftime. Tershawn Wharton and Mike Danna combine to bring down C.J. Stroud for an 8-yard loss, pushing Houston back to the Kansas City 28-yard line.

  • Ian Casselberry

    C.J. Stroud to John Metchie III for 24 yards

    Houston is driving toward a score before halftime. On second-and-8 from the Chiefs' 49-yard line, C.J. Stroud connects with John Metchie III for a 24-yard gain.

  • Ian Casselberry

    TOUCHDOWN: Chiefs 13, Texans 3

    Two plays after the big catch and run by Travis Kelce, the Chiefs find the end zone for the game's first touchdown on a one-yard score by Kareem Hunt.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Mahomes to Kelce for 49 yards

    Patrick Mahomes quickly shook off his pass to Hollywood Brown being called incomplete. On the next play, he hits Travis Kelce for a 49-yard catch and run.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Did Chiefs jump offsides on Texans' FG miss?

    The Texans argue that Justin Reid jumped offsides on their field goal miss, but no call was made.

    The Chiefs got right to work before anything can be reviewed with Patrick Mahomes throwing deep, but incomplete to Hollywood Brown.

  • Ian Casselberry

    C.J. Stroud sacked by Charles Omenihu

    Houston's drive stalls at the Chiefs' 37 after a sack by Charles Omenihu for a 5-yard loss. C.J. Stroud fumbled, but the ball was recovered by Shaq Mason.

    The sack looks even more costly with Ka'imi Fairbairn missing a 55-yard field goal wide right.

  • Ian Casselberry

    C.J. Stroud scrambles for 28 yards

    Knee injury? What knee injury for C.J. Stroud?

    On 3rd-and-9 from the Houston 33-yard line, Stroud scrambles for a 28-yard gain to get the offense into Kansas City territory.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Will Anderson Jr. sacks Patrick Mahomes

    The Texans' pass rush is a problem for the Chiefs early on. Kansas City looked like it had a drive going after a 15-yard scramble by Patrick Mahomes, followed by a 12-yard pass to Xavier Worthy to move into Houston territory.

    However, after Kareem Hunt gained 6 yards on a 4-yard reception and 2-yard rush, Will Anderson Jr. sacked Mahomes for an 8-yard loss on third-and-4.

    That forces the Chiefs to punt. Matt Araiza kicks it 51 yards and the Texans take over at their 20 following a touchback.

  • Ian Casselberry

    In case you missed it: Texans' Kris Boyd shoves special teams coach

    Texans cornerback Kris Boyd shoved special teams coach Frank Ross on the sideline after he was penalized for removing his helmet on the game's opening play.

    It doesn't appear Boyd is getting benched either:

  • Ian Casselberry

    Another look at helmet-to-helmet call on Will Anderson Jr.

    You make the call.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Chiefs' Bryan Cook to locker room

    Chiefs safety Bryan Cook was checked in the medical tent for a head injury after a hit on Nico Collins. He's been taken back to the locker room to evaluate him for a concussion.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Chris Jones sacks C.J. Stroud

    Kansas City's pass rush has been getting after C.J. Stroud on this drive, though he did complete a 14-yard throw to Nico Collins on 3rd-and-2.

    Chris Jones gets to Stroud two plays later, sacking him for a 12-yard loss on third down. Houston will have to punt.

  • Ian Casselberry

    C.J. Stroud received heat treatment on left knee

    C.J. Stroud had an infrared heat wrap on his left knee while the Chiefs' offense was on the field, according to ESPN's Laura Rutledge.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Field goal: Chiefs 6, Texans 3

    The Texans' defense holds in the red zone again with Will Anderson Jr. tackling Xavier Worthy for an 8-yard loss followed by Tommy Togiai sacking Patrick Mahomes for a 2-yard loss.

    Kansas City has to settle for a field goal after getting pushed back 10 yards. Harrison Butker kicks a 36-yarder for a 6–3 lead.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Roughing the passer on Will Anderson Jr.

    The Texans forced Patrick Mahomes to throw an incomplete pass on third-and-8. But Will Anderson Jr. was called for roughing the passer on an apparent helmet-to-helmet hit.

    Automatic first down for Kansas City and the ball advances to its 48-yard-line on the penalty.

    There was disagreement on social media on the call, as you can imagine.

  • Ian Casselberry

    C.J. Stroud limping

    C.J. Stroud limped off the field after being tackled by George Karlaftis, perhaps with an ankle injury. He's getting checked out on the sideline, but appears to be all right.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Field goal: Texans 3, Chiefs 3

    After a 13-yard pass from C.J. Stroud to Nico Collins gave Houston a 1st-and-10 at the Chiefs' 14-yard line, the Texans' drive stalled.

    Joe Mixon ran for no gain, followed by an incomplete pass from Stroud and a two-yard scramble.

    Ka'imi Fairbairn ties the game with a 30-yard field goal.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Chiefs' Trent McDuffie to the medical tent

    Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie was shaken up while tackling Joe Mixon on 2nd-and-5. He came out of the game and went to the blue medical tent to get checked out.

    However, McDuffie is now back in the game after missing five plays.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Stroud to Schultz for 34 yards

    Houston gets an explosive play on its opening drive with C.J. Stroud hitting Dalton Schultz for a 34-yard pass. That moves the Texans to the Kansas City 35-yard line.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Field goal: Chiefs 3, Texans 0

    The Texans' defense holds after that big kickoff return by the Chiefs. Isiah Pacheco loses a yard on his first carry, then Patrick Mahomes throws two incomplete passes.

    Kansas City has to settle for a field goal and Harrison Butker kicks a 32-yarder for a 3–0 lead.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Eventful opening kickoff

    Houston won the coin toss and will defer to the second half. So the Chiefs' offense will take the field first.

    Nikko Remigio returned the kickoff 63 yards for Kansas City, but fumbled while being tackled by Kris Boyd. Samaje Perine recovered for the Chiefs.

    Boyd was then flagged 15 yards for taking of his helmet, giving the Chiefs the ball at Houston's 13-yard line. He followed that blunder up with a shove of special teams coach Frank Ross. What a start, Houston.

  • Ian Casselberry

    National anthem hitting Chris Jones in the emotions

    Lanell Lightfoot's rendition of the national anthem before kickoff got Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones feeling his emotions.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Will Mahomes be rusty?

    A big storyline early on will be whether or not Patrick Mahomes is rusty after a long layoff — 23 days, to be exact.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Chiefs defeated Texans in Week 16

    The Chiefs and Texans played during the regular season in Week 16 and Kansas City won, 27–19.

    Patrick Mahomes passed for 260 yards and one touchdown, completing 28-of-41 passes. Xavier Worthy caught seven passes for 65 yards and a score. Kareem Hunt had 11 carries for 55 yards and a TD. Mahomes also ran for a TD.

    For Houston, C.J. Stroud completed 23-of-39 passes for 244 yards, two TDs and two interceptions. Tank Dell notched six receptions for 98 yards and a TD. Joe Mixon rushed for 57 yards on 14 carries.