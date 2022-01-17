Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill grabs cheerleader’s pom-poms to celebrate TD against Steelers

In this article:

As one would expect, the Chiefs cheerleaders celebrated after wide receiver Tyreek Hill hauled in a 31-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes Sunday night against the Steelers.

After a fun moment with fans near the end zone, Hill spotted the cheerleaders at Arrowhead Stadium, and made an impromptu celebration.

Hill grabbed pom-poms from one of the cheerleaders and did a little dance.

This was a funny moment from Sunday’s AFC Wild Card Game.

Patrick Mahomes finds Tyreek Hill for his FIFTH TD PASS of the night pic.twitter.com/ypyTl2sJZy — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 17, 2022