Chiefs trade deadline targets: Travis Etienne, Jonathan Jones, best fits for Kansas City

The Kansas City Chiefs have been one of the NFL's most active teams ahead of the 2024 trade deadline.

The Chiefs first traded for Tennessee Titans veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins ahead of Week 8. Then, ahead of Week 9, they swung a deal to acquire seasoned pass rusher Joshua Uche from the New England Patriots to bolster their edge rush.

Even so, Kansas City may not be done tweaking its roster. The Chiefs could still stand to add depth at several positions as it looks to pull off an unprecedented Super Bowl three-peat.

Who could be among the Chiefs' top trade targets? Here's a look at the remaining trade candidates who could be of interest to Kansas City.

Chiefs trade targets

Kareem Hunt has performed at a high level for the Chiefs since lead back Isiah Pacheco suffered a broken leg, but can Kansas City count on that to continue? Furthermore, can they trust Pacheco to handle a full workload for the postseason once he returns from his months-long recovery?

If the Chiefs are skeptical about answering either of those questions, that could convince them to target Etienne. The fourth-year back is averaging just 4.1 yards per carry this season while dealing with a nagging injury. Still, he posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2022 and 2023, so if healthy, he could provide Kansas City with an explosive playmaker out of the backfield.

Etienne is a good pass-catcher. He averages 46 catches for 375 yards per 17 games played in his career and would provide the Chiefs a receiving element they don't currently have in their backfield. That could aid Patrick Mahomes in overcoming the losses of Rashee Rice and Hollywood Brown to long-term injuries.

L'Jarius Sneed was traded during the offseason to the Titans, and the Chiefs were replacing him well through the first two months of the 2024 season. Unfortunately, they lost their starting cornerback, Jaylen Watson, to a season-ending leg injury. His absence creates a need for reinforcements at cornerback that Jones would fill nicely.

Jones, 31, is a nine-year veteran with experience playing out wide and in the slot. He's undersized at 5-9, 185 pounds, but he has the versatility Steve Spagnuolo looks for in smaller cornerbacks.

Jones could either start next to Trent McDuffie in a smaller-looking secondary or simply provide the Chiefs with proven, versatile depth. His two Super Bowl wins with the Patriots certainly won't hurt his case of getting picked up by Kansas City either.

Let's get this out of the way: the Panthers reportedly aren't planning to trade Horn, per Fox Sports' Jordan Schultz. That makes the No. 8 pick from the 2021 NFL Draft unlikely to wear a Chiefs uniform.

If the Panthers change their minds, the Chiefs should be interested in the 6-1, 200-pound cornerback. His size and physicality would pair well with McDuffie, who stands at 5-11, 193 pounds, giving Spagnuolo another potential-packed weapon for Kansas City's already strong defense.

Horn is also under contract for the 2025 NFL season, so acquiring him wouldn't just be about chasing a championship this season. This scenario may just be a Chiefs fan's dream, as it doesn't seem like Carolina will move one of its best young defensive players.

White doesn't have Horn's upside or Jones's recent, steady production, but he could be a worthwhile gamble for the Chiefs.

White was an All-Pro in 2019 but has gradually fallen off because of injuries, playing just 25 games since the start of the 2021 NFL season. A change of scenery could allow him to re-emerge as a quality cornerback after failing to do so with the Rams.

Los Angeles has made White inactive recently and has given the 29-year-old a chance to seek a trade. The Chiefs are uniquely positioned to target him and see if they can help him regain some of his previous high-level form. If he can, he could emerge as a starter across from McDuffie. If not, they can roster him as an experienced depth option at the position.

Could the Chiefs get another receiver? They don't need to, but if they find an offer they like, they could stand to add more depth to Mahomes' banged-up rotation.

Kansas City watched Williams function as a downfield, contested-catch receiver with the Los Angeles Chargers for years. If the Jets part with him after trading for Davante Adams, the Chiefs could consider adding him to compete for playing time with Hopkins, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Justin Watson.

Osborn is another receiver who could add depth to Kansas City's rotation. The 27-year-old hasn't done much with the Patriots but averaged 53 catches, 615 yards, and five touchdowns per year over his last three seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.

Osborn's versatility and quickness could allow him to click with Mahomes quickly. Given his experience playing the slot at the professional level, he would be nice insurance for Smith-Schuster, who is dealing with a hamstring injury.

