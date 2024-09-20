Chiefs tease special look for Sunday’s game. It’s one they’ve found success in

The Chiefs apparently will be breaking out a special look for Sunday night’s game against the Falcons in Atlanta.

Rather than the usual white jersey and red pants the Chiefs wear in a road game, they be in all-white for the “Sunday Night Football” game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Chiefs teased that fashion choice with this social media post.

Dating to the 2000 season, the Gridiron Uniform Database shows the Chiefs have a 19-14 record when wearing white jerseys and pants in a game.

Since 2020, the Chiefs have won five of six in all-white. The last time they ditched their red pants was last December when the Chiefs were beaten by the Packers on “Sunday Night Football” at Lambeau Field.

Here is how the Chiefs have fared in all-white uniforms since Patrick Mahomes became the starting quarterback. Chances are, fans remember the first time he was in that special look.

Nov. 19, 2018: at Rams 54, Chiefs 51

Nov. 14, 2021: Chiefs 41, at Raiders 14

Dec. 16, 2021: Chiefs 34, at Chargers 28 (OT)

Nov. 20, 2022: Chiefs 30, at Chargers 27

Jan. 7, 2023: Chiefs 31, at Raiders 13

Oct. 8, 2023: Chiefs 27, at Vikings 20

Dec. 3, 2023: at Packers 27, Chiefs 19