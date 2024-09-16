Chiefs show gap between them and other contenders is still quite large

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With less than one minute on the clock at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, the Cincinnati Bengals had Patrick Mahomes right where they wanted him. Sure, 48 seconds can be an eternity for the Kansas City Chiefs star, but the rub in this case was that it was down to one, make-it-or-break-it play.

It was fourth-and-16, with Kansas City snapping from its 35-yard line.

But as the Bengals can attest, never mind the odds. Mahomes was chased out of the pocket, rolling left. He spotted Rashee Rice over the middle, planted his feet and launched a pretty spiral that his receiver might have grabbed but for one detail. In came the late flag. Bengals safety Daijahn Anthony arrived a split-second early to break up the pass. The 29-yard penalty instantly moved the Chiefs into field-goal range.

Four plays later, Harrison Butker nailed a 51-yard field goal as time expired and that was that. The Chiefs survived, 26-25. The Bengals left with another hard lesson wrapped in what-might-have been.

For the fifth consecutive matchup featuring Mahomes and Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, including two AFC championship games, it was decided by three points or less. According to ESPN, that hasn't happened five times in a row involving two NFL quarterbacks at least since 1950.

They know the script all too well. One play here, one play there swings it.

“One play changed it all for us,” Ja’Marr Chase, the Bengals star receiver, told the reporters gathered at his corner stall in a somber visitor’s locker room. “Y’all saw the flag on the defense. So, one play.”

The Chiefs (2-0), beginning their bid to become the first three-peat Super Bowl champion, have surely lived on the edge lately. Ten days after they nearly blew a 10-point fourth-quarter lead – and had the good fortune of Isaiah Likely’s potentially game-tying touchdown being reversed on instant replay as time expired in the fourth quarter because his right big toe landed on the chalk line – they were pushed to the limit by a rival trying to bounce back from an embarrassing loss in Week 1.

The lead changed five times in the second half on Sunday. Before Butker’s clutch kick and Anthony’s penalty, the “one play” might have been the 38-yard scoop-and-score fumble recovery return by Charmarri Conner that allowed KC to regain the lead. Or maybe it was Conner’s 9-yard sack of Burrow off a slot-blitz later in the quarter that forced a punt. Then again, Bengals kicker Evan McPherson, who made a 53-yard field goal, missed a PAT in the third quarter. And on and on. One play here, one play there.

Andy Reid’s team is still unbeaten in part because their opponents didn’t ram through the door that was left cracked. Through the first two weeks of the season, the Chiefs have just demonstrated that the gap is still rather substantial between the champs and other contenders. Even as Reid wouldn’t deny that there is much to correct – and fresh challenges, too, as running back Isiah Pacheco suffered an ankle injury and left the stadium on crutches while wearing a walking boot.

The Chiefs committed three turnovers against the Bengals – two Mahomes interceptions and a fumble by fullback Carson Steele – and still didn’t lose. They made just one third-down conversion in eight tries and still won. They were outgained again in the yardage department and still couldn’t be beaten.

Sure, the great teams will find a way to win when they are not clicking on all cylinders, which usually includes not beating themselves.

The Bengals almost pulled it off. If only they were closer to perfect.

“Anytime you play a team that’s won three of the last (five) Super Bowls, it’s going to be a challenge,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said. “Not everything is going to be perfect. You’ve got to really grind it out through some adversity. I think our guys did a good job of that, rising up.

“I’m disappointed that we lost the game, but that doesn’t mean I’m disappointed with our players.”

Even so, the Bengals are 0-2 for the fifth time in Taylor’s six seasons at the helm. It’s a pattern that has increased the early-season urgency again. Burrow is now 1-9 in his career in games during the first two weeks of the season, while Taylor’s mark is 1-11.

Sure, they’ve been here before and proven capable of getting on track to become dangerous contenders. But this is not the ideal way to live on the edge.

“We’ve got to learn from the mistakes,” said Chase.

The Bengals are lucky that they still managed to come away with a field goal after Chase drew a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for protesting a non-call with referee Alex Kemp in the fourth quarter. Kemp said, in a pool report with a reporter representing the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) that Chase used “abusive language” in contesting why a penalty wasn’t called for what he considered a hip-drop tackle.

In any event, Chase’s outburst might have also served as an image of frustration as the opportunity of upsetting the Chiefs again slipped away.

“It don’t feel great losing,” Chase said.

The Bengals were undoubtedly encouraged that Burrow looked much closer to form, with the quarterback coming back from the wrist surgery that ended his 2023 season in Week 11. He completed 23 of 36 passes for 258 yards with two TDs and zero interceptions, posting a 103.7 efficiency rating.

He knows. The Bengals may very well see the Chiefs again this season – as in the playoffs, with a bit more on the line. But he also realizes that would be a long way away.

“We’ve got a lot to do before we can talk about seeing them in the playoffs again,” he said. “A lot of football.”

Which doesn’t cut it with moral victories.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Chiefs show they're still far ahead of other Super Bowl contenders