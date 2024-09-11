When will new Chiefs receiver Hollywood Brown be able to play first game for KC?

Coach Andy Reid on Wednesday did not rule out the possibility that dynamic wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown could make his Chiefs debut in Sunday’s home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

But that might be a long shot.

Brown wasn’t spotted at the portion of Wednesday’s practice that was open to media. The Chiefs will have two more workouts before Sunday’s game, so it’s possible that Brown will practice at some point before kickoff against Cincy — the Chiefs’ second game of the season.

Asked if he had ruled out Brown’s participation this weekend at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Reid said, “Not necessarily. I wouldn’t say that.”

Brown has now missed more than a month of preseason prep, as well as the team’s first practice of the week. So it does seem unlikely that Brown would see his first action with the Chiefs this weekend — especially if he misses still more practice time this week.

Brown suffered a sternoclavicular joint dislocation on the first offensive snap of the Chiefs’ preseason opener at the Jacksonville Jaguars on Aug. 10 and has been sidelined since.

Reid compared the injury to one suffered by former Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill in the opening game of 2019 (also at Jacksonville). Hill, now with the Miami Dolphins, missed four games with that injury.

“They all set a little different,” Reid said when comparing the Brown and Hill injuries. “It’s something that has to move to get back into place, from what I understand.

“I’m not a physician by any means. You’re talking just centimeters of it being off can be a problem. So you want to make sure those things are healed in and are in the right spot.”

Brown is set to begin his sixth season in the NFL. He spent the first three with the Baltimore Ravens, where in 2019 he caught 91 passes for 1,008 yards. He spent the last two with the Arizona Cardinals before signing a one-year deal with the Chiefs.

The Chiefs’ wide receiver upgrades continued in the 2024 NFL Draft with the selection of Xavier Worthy from Texas in the first round. Worthy flashed his skills in his NFL debut last Thursday as the Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens 27-20.

Worthy scored two touchdowns: one on a 21-yard run, the other via a 35-yard reception from Patrick Mahomes.

“It’s been cool to do what I did on Thursday, but I have this 24-hour rule,” Worthy said. “You do it, you live it out, then it’s on to the next. So I’m on to the next.”

Mahomes passed for 291 yards in the game, with second-year receiver Rashee Rice collecting a team-best seven receptions for 103 yards.