Chiefs Player Rashee Rice Turns Himself In To Police After Car Crash

Rashee Rice is facing criminal charges after his involvement in a recent car crash.

After Dallas police issued an arrest warrant Wednesday for the Kansas City Chiefs player for his connection in a high-speed crash in Texas last month, Rashee reportedly turned himself in on Thursday. He was taken to a nearby regional jail.

The wide receiver, who celebrated a Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers only a month prior, was driving a Lamborghini in Dallas on March 30 when a “chain reaction collision involving four other vehicles” occurred, according to a a statement from Dallas police.

Rice was charged with one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury and six counts of collision involving injury in connection to the incident, according to police. He was not the only football player allegedly involved, however.

Authorities believe Southern Methodist University player Teddy Knox was driving a Corvette in the crash and charged him with the same offenses as Rice.

Police previously told CNN the occupants of both cars “ran from the scene without stopping to determine if anyone needed medical help or providing their information.” Authorities said no major injuries were reported, according to E! News, though two people were treated at the scene and two others being transported to a hospital for evaluation.

Rice, who was driving a Lamborghini involved in the crash, allegedly fled the scene afterward. Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Rice apologized in a since-expired Instagram Story on April 8 and said he “met with Dallas PD investigators regarding Saturday’s accident.” The 23-year-old added that he takes “full responsibility” for his part “and will continue to cooperate with the necessary authorities.”

Kayla Quinn, 27, told the Dallas Morning News that her car was hit on the driver’s side while her four-year-old son was in the vehicle. Quinn added she saw multiple cars flip in the air before spotting men from the Lamborghini pulling someone out of the Corvette.

Rice grew up in Texas and played football at Southern Methodist University before being drafted by the Chiefs in 2023. Knox was reportedly suspended from the team after his arrest warrant was issued, prompting a public statement.

“We have fully cooperated with law enforcement, other than that we have no further comment,” Knox’s attorney, Deandra Grant, told E! News in a statement Thursday.

