Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes ‘not worried’ about Travis Kelce’s stats this season

The Chiefs will be returning to SoFi Stadium this Sunday for a game against the Chargers, which will make quarterback Patrick Mahomes happy.

While on 96.5 The Fan, Mahomes said he loves playing at SoFi, and not just because the Chiefs are 4-0 all-time in the building.

“It’s a great stadium, man,” Mahomes said. “It’s one of the coolest-looking stadiums. It’s got a great atmosphere and Chiefs fans always travel well there. So I mean, it’s a cool stadium. I always like grass more than turf but other than that, man, it’s a really cool stadium to play in.”

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce might like SoFi Stadium even more. While Kelce sat out of last year’s Chiefs-Chargers game in California, he has put up incredible statistics since SoFi Stadium opened in 2020.

2022: Six receptions, 115 yards, three touchdowns

2021: Ten receptions, 191 yards, two touchdowns

2020: Nine receptions, 90 yards, one touchdown

Kelce is off to a slow start this season, a topic of discussion for pundits and fans alike. But Mahomes said Kelce is fine with the reduction in his stats.

“We’re calling the plays to throw him the ball, but the defenses are really, really accounting for him,” Mahomes said. “I mean, some of these plays on these play-actions, I turn around and there’s two or three guys looking at him, and it gets other guys open. That’s all you can do, is take it to whoever is open and we have to continue to execute.

“You’re seeing other guys make plays in big moments. And so I think the more Rashee (Rice) makes plays, the more Xavier (Worthy) gets going in the pass game as well and me connecting with him, it’s going to help open up Trav. And if the defenses are going to take away Travis and we’re going to keep winning football games, I know Travis is OK with that.

“But I have a lot more fun when he’s making catches and making all those highlight plays.”

Kelce has just eight catches for 69 yards this season without a touchdown. Those stats seem more in line for a single game for Kelce, not his total numbers through three games.

Mahomes was asked if it was imperative to try and get the ball to Kelce.

“It’s definitely important because he always seems like he makes big plays in big games,” Mahomes said. “And so honestly, I’m not that worried about it. I know he’s gonna make plays whenever his number is called in big moments. He’s done it in his entire career.

“And so I’m glad we’re 3-0. I feel like we haven’t even played our best ball. So we’re going to keep pushing to get better and better at every aspect, especially offensively.”