Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes made sure Xavier Worthy got ball after first TD

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has become the NFL’s best player for a number of reasons.

Mahomes has a big arm, a great ability to elude pass rushers and has incredible vision on the field. Mahomes doesn’t see everything, of course, but it doesn’t seem like much escapes his attention.

We saw an example of that on rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy’s 21-yard touchdown in Thursday night’s NFL Kickoff Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

After speeding past would-be Ravens defenders, Worthy dropped the ball once he crossed the goal line.

Worthy began celebrating his first career touchdown and Mahomes came to join the fun. But Mahomes noticed that the ball was on the ground. Realizing that Worthy would want that keepsake, Mahomes made sure to get the ball.

This was a great gesture by Mahomes.