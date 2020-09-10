Patrick Mahomes understands what it means to be the face of the NFL

It’s almost impossible to say this year has belonged to anyone, through the admittedly indeterminate criteria often applied by the media. There are few superlatives worthy of being handed out during a year when a global pandemic threatens to cancel the very season we’re covering. Patrick Mahomes, as he’s often done throughout his exceptional career to date, may have proven to be one of the lone exceptions to the rule, graduating to become the unquestioned face of the NFL.

Mahomes’ on-field resume doesn’t need to be recited for the umpteenth time, but here’s a quick recap: After winning the Super Bowl, Mahomes signed a record extension worth up to $503 million and recently got engaged, too. He already understands what it means to be the league’s premier player at 24 and what that entails, both on and off the field, better than Peyton Manning or Tom Brady did. There aren’t too many universal maxims anymore that apply from the pre-pandemic world, but it’s resoundingly clear that it’s not enough to be merely brilliant on the field.

Being the face of the league is a nebulous concept, a tag that often defines commercial superstar status more than what the league’s players aim to represent more broadly off the field. In fighting for a better future for Black people across America while forcing a league with enough political and social capital to make the New York Stock Exchange grind to a halt if it desired into a reckoning about how it has treated its Black players, Mahomes inherently understands what it truly means to be the face of the NFL.

The NFL and its ownership group has treated Black players and Black people poorly.

Of the four major North American male professional sports leagues, the NFLPA is by far the most ineffective union, constantly submitting to the demands of the 32 owners.

We’re barely removed from the bad faith debate about whether Lamar Jackson, the second unanimous MVP in league history and the only other player who can rival Mahomes for top billing, should be moved to wide receiver. Hall of Fame executive Bill Polian admitted in August to Sports Illustrated’s Jenny Vrentas that he was wrong about Jackson, but the Ravens star shouldn’t have to be exceptional just to get a fair chance from the old vanguard.

At the height of protests against police brutality, anti-Black racism and systemic racism, Mahomes, along with a host of the NFL’s best players, participated in a video organized by Saints star Michael Thomas, demanding for the NFL to state Black Lives Matter, admit they silenced their players from protesting for years against police brutality, and for a public condemnation of racism.

It’s not on Black people to bare their trauma for the world with minimal support from white quarterbacks or the NFLPA against an ownership group that has both covertly and overtly tried to thwart any modicum of progress.

Jason Reid of The Undefeated wrote an essay in June titled “The power of Patrick Mahomes saying Black Lives Matter” and perfectly summarized the importance of the quarterback’s participation in the above video:

At that moment, Goodell and the owners were backed into a corner. As hard as they have worked to avoid even the mere mention of race, often awkwardly, let alone the whole Black Lives Matter movement over the past four years, seeing their best player saying those words required an immediate shift in strategy. The league was dragged into the national discussion about police brutality and systemic oppression by Kaepernick, and then was prodded to capitulate on opposing protesting and openly support its players by Mahomes. Two black quarterbacks setting the agenda for the NFL whether owners liked it or not. As late as the late 1980s, there was still a widespread belief in the league’s corridors of power that Black quarterbacks lacked the smarts, heart and ability to truly lead on the field. We’re way past those days, having crossed over into the uncharted territory of Black quarterbacks establishing the league’s off-field political agenda. The sea change occurred slowly, but it’s here now, as evidenced by the fact that Goodell put it on tape. Quarterbacks run the NFL. They’re the on-field CEOs. Through his actions, Mahomes pushed Goodell and the owners to quickly and dramatically change direction, two things they’re generally loath to do, and go all-in on the reckoning occurring nationally on race and inequity.

