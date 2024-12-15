Chiefs LB Nick Bolton pulls off ridiculous interception against Browns, leading to Kansas City TD

Bolton opened the second half with the wild, gravity-defying turnover, which led Kansas City to a touchdown and a 21-point lead

The Kansas City Chiefs kicked off the second half of Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns with a big defensive play. Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton got a miraculous interception that somehow managed to stay off the ground.

On the first play of the half, Browns quarterback Jameis Winston's pass went wide, bouncing off the hands of Cleveland running back Nick Chubb and toward Bolton, who managed to keep the ball from hitting the ground as he grappled with Chubb to the turf. Bolton then twisted around, with the ball safely in his hands, to secure the interception.

With the ball back in their hands, the Chiefs quickly converted another touchdown, with Patrick Mahomes connecting with Xavier Worthy to take a 21-0 lead.

The touchdown was ruled a rushing TD — Kansas City's first rushing touchdown since Week 9. That ruling may change, as Mahomes lobbed the ball a significant distance to reach Worthy.

Chubb was later ruled out with a non-contact foot injury, seemingly hurting his left foot during a fake play in the third quarter.

The turnover marked the fourth of the game, out of six total. The Browns also turned over the ball on downs in the second quarter and lost a fumble in the third quarter. Winston threw another interception in the fourth quarter. He was replaced by Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who threw another interception of his own to seal the Chiefs' 21-7 win.