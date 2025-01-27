USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

Are the Chiefs going to the Super Bowl? Yep. Here's everything you need to know

And still.

For the third time in three years the Kansas City Chiefs are going to the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs won the AFC title on Sunday night, 32-29, earning themselves a trip to New Orleans and a date with the Eagles in Super Bowl 59.

Buffalo and Kansas City had met three times in the last four years entering Sunday night. This year's AFC championship game was the second time the two teams were meeting in the title game in that span, and once again, the Chiefs proved themselves the kings of the AFC.

Here's everything to know about the Chiefs' 2025 Super Bowl appearance:

When is the last time the Chiefs were in the Super Bowl?

The Chiefs were in the Super Bowl just last year... and also the year before that. Kansas City is looking to become the first team in NFL history to win three championships in a row.

Seven other teams have won back-to-back Super Bowls, and one repeated twice: the Packers (1966-67), Dolphins (1972-73), Steelers (1974-75 AND 1978-79), 49ers (1988-89), Cowboys (1992-93), Broncos (1997-98), Patriots (2003-04). None of those teams was ever able to win a third straight.

Kansas City will have a chance to make history in two weeks.

Chiefs last Super Bowl appearance

Kansas City took down the 49ers in Super Bowl 58 last year, 25-22, in the second Super Bowl to be decided in overtime. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman caught the game-winning pass in overtime, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes won his third Super Bowl MVP award.

Super Bowl 58 was the fourth championship appearance and third Lombardi Trophy win for the Chiefs in the five years prior. This year, they'll have a chance to win it all for a third straight time, something no other team has done before.

How many Super Bowls have the Chiefs won?

The Chiefs have won four Super Bowls, tied for fifth of all NFL teams. Three of Kansas City's four championships have come in the last five years, including the last two in a row. Their other Super Bowl win came in Super Bowl 4 in 1970, after the 1969 season.

Who are the Chiefs playing in the Super Bowl?

The Chiefs will play the Eagles in Super Bowl 59. Philadelphia won the NFC championship game earlier on Sunday.

This year's Super Bowl will be a rematch of Super Bowl 57, the Big Game from two years ago, which the Chiefs won, 38-35.

When is the Super Bowl?

The 2025 Super Bowl is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 9.

Where is the Super Bowl?

This year's Super Bowl will occur at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. It will be the eighth time that the Superdome hosts the Super Bowl, which is the current record for the most times a single venue has hosted the Big Game.

How to watch the Super Bowl

Fox owns the rights to broadcast Super Bowl 59 this year. The game will be available to stream on either Fubo (which offers a free trial) or the Fox Sports app.

Date: Sunday, Feb. 9

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV : Fox

Streaming: Fubo, Fox Sports app

Location: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kansas City Chiefs: AFC champions will play in the Super Bowl