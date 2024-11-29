Chiefs clinch playoff spot in miraculous fashion against Raiders on Black Friday
The Kansas City Chiefs look like a deeply flawed team. They're also 11-1 on the season.
Sometimes it's better to be lucky than good, and the Chiefs were once again the beneficiaries of good fortune in a Black Friday win over the Las Vegas Raiders as they survived yet another close call to remain in the driver's seat of the AFC.
Leading 19-17 late in the game, the Raiders had two chances in the final minutes. The first ended with a missed 58-yard field goal from Daniel Carlson, but with just 15 seconds left in the game on its ensuing drive, Las Vegas was well within Carlson's range.
That was until a snap came before quarterback Aidan O'Connell was ready for it and bounced off his chest, just to be recovered by Kansas City to ice the game.
Chiefs clinch a playoff spot with this play: pic.twitter.com/2rfiiZlKYs
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 29, 2024
With that lucky play, the Chiefs held on to win 19-17 and punched their ticket to the NFL playoffs. Kansas City is currently a game up on the two-loss Buffalo Bills, who take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night and have a head-to-head victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.
This article originally appeared on For The Win: Chiefs clinch playoff spot in miraculous fashion against Raiders on Black Friday