Chiefs clinch playoff spot in miraculous fashion against Raiders on Black Friday

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - NOVEMBER 29: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs walk off the field after defeating the Las Vegas Raiders in the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on November 29, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs look like a deeply flawed team. They're also 11-1 on the season.

Sometimes it's better to be lucky than good, and the Chiefs were once again the beneficiaries of good fortune in a Black Friday win over the Las Vegas Raiders as they survived yet another close call to remain in the driver's seat of the AFC.

Leading 19-17 late in the game, the Raiders had two chances in the final minutes. The first ended with a missed 58-yard field goal from Daniel Carlson, but with just 15 seconds left in the game on its ensuing drive, Las Vegas was well within Carlson's range.

That was until a snap came before quarterback Aidan O'Connell was ready for it and bounced off his chest, just to be recovered by Kansas City to ice the game.

Chiefs clinch a playoff spot with this play: pic.twitter.com/2rfiiZlKYs — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 29, 2024

With that lucky play, the Chiefs held on to win 19-17 and punched their ticket to the NFL playoffs. Kansas City is currently a game up on the two-loss Buffalo Bills, who take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night and have a head-to-head victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

