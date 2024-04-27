Chiefs Celebrate Patrick Mahomes' 7th Anniversary on the Team with Video of His Triumphs: ‘The Rest is History’

Since joining the Chiefs, Mahomes has earned three Super Bowl MVP trophies

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Patrick Mahomes in 2023

The Kansas City Chiefs are celebrating Patrick Mahomes!

The team shared an Instagram post on Saturday, April 27, commemorating the quarterback’s seventh anniversary with the team in a new video montage showing some of his top moments with the Chiefs.

The video kicked off showing Mahomes, 28, in his Texas Tech football jersey in college before cutting to him in a Chiefs jersey, as audio from his first NFL draft played: “With the 10th pick in the 2017 NFL draft, the Kansas City Chiefs select Patrick Mahomes.”

The montage then cut to big moments that showed him making a name for himself on the team, including running the ball for several yards during one game and some of his historic throws that helped them clinch wins.

The video even showed Mahomes celebrating during one win by dropping down and rolling on the turf in elation.

A shot of Mahomes from what appeared to be his most recent Super Bowl win concluded the video. He could be seen wearing a hat with the Chiefs logo and “Super Bowl Champions” written on top while celebrating the win with his family and team as confetti rained down.

“Seven years ago today, Patrick Mahomes became a Chief. The rest is history,” the team wrote on Instagram.

Ethan Miller/Getty Patrick Mahomes during the Super Bowl on Feb. 11, 2024.

The Chiefs quarterback has received several accolades while on the team, including earning the title of MVP at Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 11.

His latest achievement made him the third player ever to win three or more Super Bowl MVP trophies behind Tom Brady and former San Francisco 49ers player Joe Montana. He also became the first back-to-back Super Bowl MVP since Terry Bradshaw led the Steelers to consecutive wins in 1979 and 1980.

In March, Mahomes received the Derrick Thomas Award — a team-voted MVP trophy — at the 101 Awards in Kansas City to honor both coaches and players who have made major advances in football.

Ethan Miller/Getty Patrick Mahomes during the Super Bowl on Feb. 11, 2024.

During his acceptance speech, he spoke about the newfound popularity his team has experienced since the Chiefs clinched back-to-back Super Bowl wins.

“To host this thing in Kansas City, it’s such a great city," he said of honor, per the Kansas City Star. "And I’m glad we get to continue to show what a great city it is.

"We’re gonna try to keep this thing rolling,” he added. “We have a great team with a lot of great people, and let’s keep this thing going."



