Chiefs beaten by Raiders as Taylor Swift watches Christmas Day clash

Taylor Swift watched on at the Arrowhead Stadium as boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs failed to clinch the AFC West title after a shock 20-14 Christmas Day defeat to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Chiefs were bidding to put the seal on an eighth successive AFC West crown but a pair of touchdowns in the second quarter from Bilal Nichols and Jack Jones gave the Raiders a lead that the hosts could not overturn.

Justin Watson’s fourth-quarter touchdown gave the Chiefs hope but Raiders’ defence triumphed as they sealed back-to-back wins to move up to second in the division.

The Philadelphia Eagles reignited their push for the NFL East title as they beat the New York Giants 33-25, ending a three-match losing run.

Jalen Hurts threw for one touchdown and broke the NFL record for most rushing scores in a season by a quarterback as he went over from a yard for his 15th of the season.

The win lifts the Eagle to 11-4 with a one-game lead over the Dallas Cowboys, needing to win their remaining games to ensure the divisional crown.