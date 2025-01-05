Chicago takes on New York after Foligno's 2-goal showing

New York Rangers (17-20-1, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (13-24-2, in the Central Division)

Chicago; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -150, Blackhawks +125; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks host the New York Rangers after Nick Foligno's two-goal game against the Montreal Canadiens in the Blackhawks' 4-2 win.

Chicago has an 8-10-0 record at home and a 13-24-2 record overall. The Blackhawks have a 3-6-2 record in games decided by one goal.

New York has a 17-20-1 record overall and a 9-11-0 record in road games. The Rangers have allowed 121 goals while scoring 107 for a -14 scoring differential.

The matchup Sunday is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Blackhawks won 2-1 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor Bedard has 10 goals and 24 assists for the Blackhawks. Ilya Mikheyev has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Artemi Panarin has 16 goals and 22 assists for the Rangers. Chris Kreider has scored three goals and added one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 4-6-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.9 assists, 4.5 penalties and 12.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

Rangers: 2-8-0, averaging 1.8 goals, 2.5 assists, 4.6 penalties and 11.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.

Rangers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

