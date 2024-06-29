Chicago takes on Minnesota following Mabrey's 21-point showing

Minnesota Lynx (13-4, 10-3 Western Conference) at Chicago Sky (6-10, 3-7 Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Lynx -5.5; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago Sky hosts the Minnesota Lynx after Marina Mabrey scored 21 points in the Chicago Sky's 95-83 loss to the Las Vegas Aces.

The Sky have gone 3-6 at home. Chicago gives up 81.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.7 points per game.

The Lynx are 4-2 on the road. Minnesota is ninth in the WNBA with 7.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Napheesa Collier averaging 2.6.

Chicago's average of 4.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Minnesota allows. Minnesota averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Chicago allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mabrey is averaging 14.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Sky.

Collier is scoring 21.4 points per game and averaging 10.4 rebounds for the Lynx.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sky: 3-7, averaging 79.7 points, 36.4 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.0 points per game.

Lynx: 8-2, averaging 83.6 points, 34.4 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

INJURIES: Sky: Elizabeth Williams: out (meniscus).

Lynx: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press