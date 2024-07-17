Chicago Sky trade Marina Mabrey to Connecticut Sun for two players, draft picks

The Chicago Sky is switching up its roster ahead of the 2024 WNBA All-Star Weekend.

The Sky announced that they acquired Rachel Banham, Moriah Jefferson, a 2025 first-round draft pick and the rights to swap 2026 first-round picks with the Connecticut Sun, in exchange for Marina Mabrey and the Sky's 2025 second-round draft pick.

“Marina has made a significant impact over the past two seasons with the Sky behind her scoring ability, playmaking, competitiveness and commitment to the community,” Sky general manager Jeff Pagliocca said in a statement on Wednesday. “We appreciate all of her contributions to the organization and wish her continued success in the league.”

The Sun are currently second in the Eastern Conference standings at 18-6, trailing only the New York Liberty (21-4) at the 2024 WNBA All-Star break. Connecticut has its defense on lock, but the Sun's offense has room for improvement to compete with top teams. Connecticut averages 79.8 points per game, which ranks eighth out of 12 teams.

Although Chicago (10-14) is losing its second-leading scorer in Mabrey, Connecticut (18-6) had landed an offensive threat that can space the floor and make opposing team's pay beyond the arc. Mabrey is averaging 14 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists through 24 games this season, while shooting 35% from the 3-point line.

Mabrey finished with 15 points (5-of-14 FG, 3-of-7 3PT), four assists and three steals in the Sky's 93-85 victory over the Las Vegas Aces on Tuesday, the team's last game before the 2024 WNBA All-Star break. Mabrey and the team celebrated postgame by meeting Usher in the locker room.

