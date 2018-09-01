Chicago Sky fire general manager and head coach Amber Stocks

The Chicago Sky fired head coach and general manager Amber Stocks on Friday after two seasons. (Associated Press/Nam Y. Huh)

After winning just 25 games in two seasons, the Chicago Sky are ready to make a change.

The Sky fired head coach and general manager Amber Stocks on Friday, the team announced on Friday morning. Stocks was in her second season serving as both the general manager and head coach in Chicago.

“The entire organization would like to thank Amber for the hard work and dedication that she has given to the Chicago Sky for the past two seasons,” Sky President and CEO Adam Fox said in a release. “At this time, we felt a change was necessary for the 2019 season. We wish her nothing but the best in the future. Our search for a new coach will begin immediately.”

Stocks took over in Chicago before the 2017 season after serving as an assistant coach for the Los Angeles Sparks. Before that she served as an assistant coach at Xavier and at Tennessee under coach Pat Summitt.

The Sky went 12-22 in 2017 and 13-21 this season, failing to make the postseason both times. Three months after Stocks took over, the Sky traded former league MVP Elena Delle Donne to the Washington Mystics for Stefanie Dolson, Kahleah Copper and the No. 2 pick in the 2017 draft.

“We just made an overall assessment of things and we came to the conclusion that this is the best course for 2019,” Fox told the Chicago Daily Herald. “It’s a results business and we weren’t getting to where we wanted to be. We felt like we needed to make a change.

“This came after a lot of conversations with a variety of folks. It was clear after all of those conversations that it was time to make a move.”

