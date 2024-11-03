Chicago hosts Utah in non-conference action

Utah Jazz (0-5, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (3-3, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Bulls take on the Utah Jazz in non-conference play.

Chicago went 39-43 overall a season ago while going 20-21 at home. The Bulls gave up 113.7 points per game while committing 18.8 fouls last season.

Utah finished 31-51 overall last season while going 10-31 on the road. The Jazz averaged 115.7 points per game while shooting 46.7% from the field and 35.4% from behind the arc last season.

INJURIES: Bulls: Lonzo Ball: out (wrist).

Jazz: Lauri Markkanen: out (back), Taylor Hendricks: out for season (fibula), Jordan Clarkson: out (heel), Isaiah Collier: out (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press