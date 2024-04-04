Chicago Fire Casts Michael Bradway to Play New Firefighter in Season 12 Following Rome Flynn Exit

There will be a new firefighter sliding down the pole at Firehouse 51: Chicago Fire has added newcomer Michael Bradway to its Season 12 cast, our sister site Deadline reports, just days after cast member Rome Flynn left the NBC series.

Bradway will be making his TV debut as Jack Damon, a charming firefighter who will first appear in the current Season 12’s tenth episode. (Chicago Fire is already renewed for Season 13.) He’ll recur at first, with a possible promotion to series regular next season. Bradway, who also works as a model, has just a few short films on his acting résumé so far.

The news comes after Rome Flynn, who played firefighter Derrick Gibson on the NBC drama, exited the series after just six episodes. (In the March 27 episode, Gibson began experiencing withdrawal from prescription drugs and left the firehouse to seek treatment.) Flynn told our sister site Variety that it wasn’t his choice to leave the show: “Just like all the fans, I was sad to see Gibson leave. He was a character I very much enjoyed playing. I had a wonderful experience during my time on Chicago Fire and have great respect for the cast and crew and hope to team up with Dick Wolf again when the time is right.”

That wasn’t the only recent staffing change at Chicago Fire: Alberto Rosende, who played firefighter Blake Gallo, departed in the Season 12 premiere, and Kara Killmer said goodbye in February after 10 seasons as paramedic Sylvie Brett. To fill the void, Jocelyn Hudon (When Hope Calls) is joining the cast this season as a new paramedic.

