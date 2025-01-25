Chicago faces Philadelphia on 4-game home slide

Philadelphia 76ers (16-27, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (19-26, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -3.5; over/under is 230.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago hosts Philadelphia looking to stop its four-game home slide.

The Bulls have gone 15-15 against Eastern Conference teams. Chicago has an 11-16 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The 76ers are 13-14 in Eastern Conference play. Philadelphia ranks last in the Eastern Conference recording only 22.3 assists per game led by Tyrese Maxey averaging 5.9.

The Bulls average 15.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 13.6 per game the 76ers give up. The 76ers average 12.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than the Bulls give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach LaVine is shooting 51.3% and averaging 24.0 points for the Bulls. Nikola Vucevic is averaging 19.1 points over the last 10 games.

Maxey is averaging 26.5 points, 5.9 assists and two steals for the 76ers. Eric Gordon is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 3-7, averaging 113.4 points, 47.3 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.5 points per game.

76ers: 2-8, averaging 109.5 points, 36.1 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.3 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Coby White: out (ankle), Chris Duarte: day to day (personal), Ayo Dosunmu: day to day (calf), Torrey Craig: out (leg).

76ers: Joel Embiid: out (foot), Jared McCain: out for season (meniscus), Caleb Martin: day to day (groin), Kyle Lowry: day to day (hip), Andre Drummond: day to day (toe), KJ Martin: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press