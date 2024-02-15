Should the Chicago Bulls try to sign recent buyout Chimezie Metu?

Should the Chicago Bulls try to sign Chimezie Metu as a potential buyout target? At least one NBA analyst thinks so, even considering the big men already on the Bulls’ roster. Admitting the retention of Andre Drummond at the NBA’s 2024 trade deadline would make such a pursuit unlikely, Bleacher Nation’s Elias Schuster writes that Metu “big man plays hard and moves well” despite the fact that “isn’t a threat to score much.”

Still, the 6-foot-9 combo big will “crash the glass and score pretty efficiently around the rim” when given the run to do so, and Chicago would have the time split between the 4 and 5.

“The Chicago Bulls lack true size behind both (Nikola) Vucevic and Drummond, so I wouldn’t mind them using their open roster spot on another big man (and he can technically play both frontcourt positions),” writes Schuster.

The Chicago Bulls are a disaster after making no moves at the trade deadline https://t.co/josfL5mhM1 pic.twitter.com/N7KyDyD1Wl — Bulls Wire (@Bulls_Wire) February 15, 2024

Considering he is just 26 years old and can connect at a high enough rate from the free throw line that his outside shot is not beyond hope, we would be up for such a move.

There could be better fits out there, but if the interest were mutual, he is young enough to play a deep rotation role for the Bulls.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire