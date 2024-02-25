Should the Chicago Bulls regret not moving Andre Drummond for draft assets? The Bulls’ front office had an opportunity to flip the UConn alum for as many as three second round draft picks ahead of the NBA’s 2024 trade deadline. But instead, they elected to stand pat for the third season in a row, banking on internal development and continuity just days before injuries would derail those plans.

Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley points out that it is not “very often that teams can turn a 30-year-old reserve center on an expiring contract with severe limitations in his game into actual assets,” which Chicago passed on.

Despite thinking they had a deal with the Philadelphia 76ers done, the Bulls pulled out, leaving the team where they are at present. “Is Chicago so focused on reaching the play-in tournament that it can’t even stomach the idea of subtracting someone averaging fewer than 17 minutes per night?” asks Buckley. “Apparently so.”

Chicago's Patrick Williams out for season for foot surgery as injury bug spreads https://t.co/We3ytWoVc9 pic.twitter.com/LlduViGf22 — Bulls Wire (@Bulls_Wire) February 24, 2024

“Drummond is good at what he does (rebounding and staying active on the interior), but he is very limited and offers almost zero value away from the basket,” he adds.

“At this point of his career, he’s an adequate reserve and nothing more. The Bulls don’t need him as much as they could’ve used those picks.”

And with the season now looking like a lost one, double so.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire