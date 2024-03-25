What are the Chicago Bulls’ biggest remaining concerns over the final 11 games of the 2023-24 NBA season?

What are the Chicago Bulls‘ biggest remaining concerns over the final 11 games of their 2023-24 NBA season? Do they want to focus on getting healthy for next season? Playing the youth movement of Coby White, Ayo Dosunmu, and Onuralp Bitim as much as they can?

Could they try to cycle talent through the team in the hopes of hitting on some more depth talent? And what about the play-in tournament and the 2024 NBA Playoffs beyond it? Does Chicago have a chance at either? Should they be trying to make a push to improve their odds to such an end?

To try to give us a good answer to all these questions, the hosts of the “Locked On Bulls” podcast, Haize and Pat the Designer, took a moment on a recent episode to outline what they think are the largest remaining issues for the Bulls to work through before the 2024 NBA offseason.

Check it out above!

