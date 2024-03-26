Chicago Bears, Houston Texans to play in August's Hall of Fame Game

The 2024 NFL preseason will start with a matchup between the Houston Texans and Chicago Bears on Aug. 1 in Canton, Ohio. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI

March 26 (UPI) -- The Chicago Bears will play the Houston Texans this preseason in the NFL's annual Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 1 in Canton, Ohio, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Tuesday.

The game will kick off at 8 p.m. EDT at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Broadcast details will be released later.

"This game features two teams that finished the 2023 season strong and have key pieces in place for 2024," Pro Football Hall of Fame president Jim Porter said in a news release.

"Bears fans have always supported their Hall of Famers, and they can welcome three more who will be enshrined in Canton this year, while Texans fans can see the franchise's first Hall of Famer up close as part of the game and enshrinement weekend."

Former Bears stars Devin Hester, Steve McMichael and Julius Peppers and Texans legend Andre Johnson will be enshrined Aug. 3 into the Hall of Fame. Dwight Freeney, Randy Gradishar and Patrick Willis also will be enshrined as part of the class of 2024.

The NFL's full regular-season and preseason schedules for 2024 will be released later. The Hall of Fame Game typically is the first game played each preseason.