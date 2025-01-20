Chicago Bears to hire Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson as head coach, per reports

The Chicago Bears are raiding one of their NFC North rivals to fill their coaching vacancy.

The Bears are hiring Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, according to multiple reports.

Johnson, 38, had been one of the most coveted coaching candidates on the market after withdrawing from consideration for other positions in the last two offseasons. He interviewed with the Lions last Saturday and also met with the Las Vegas Raiders, Jacksonville Jaguars and New England Patriots – before the team hired Mike Vrabel last Sunday – for their vacancies.

But when the Lions lost to the Washington Commanders in the divisional round on Saturday, Johnson was free to join any team.

As the Lions' offensive coordinator, Johnson orchestrated an attack that led the NFL in scoring this season. His offense ranked in the top five for both yards and points in all three years he has been at the helm under Dan Campbell.

In Chicago, he'll be tasked with helping get No. 1 pick Caleb Williams on the right track after a trying rookie season for the quarterback and USC product.

Johnson has already been working to assemble a staff and is expected to select former New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen as his defensive coordinator, according to multiple reports.

This story has been updated with new information.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ben Johnson hired as Chicago Bears' new head coach