CHFD - Monday, May 27, 2024 - 09:00 a.m. (ET) - Segment #2

. >> Wow. >> Welcome back. Like you're saying, have a great day yesterday for some thunder chill action. >> Yeah, the sun peeked out a little bit and with just five days remaining until their home opener on friday, the thunder bay still had one friendly remaining before kicking off regular season action after dominating winnipeg hallis six nothing saturday night they look to finish off the weekend with another victory the chill coming into their final friendly before regular season action with a younger squad hoping to manage minutes for their players heading into the season opener just eight minutes into the contest, matthew keeler makes a move on winnipeg's defence. He gets around and finds nick foles in the middle but his shot goes just over the crossbar and it stays scoreless ten minutes later still coming in with speed helps us see makes the block it comes right back out but the chill can't capitalise on the rebound still in the first half winnipeg splits the chills defence for a great chance with dahlman wins the race and slides just in time to make the save second half now still scoreless but aiello says she got hungry to change that ethan cabral finds base for a breakaway chance and he finishes it that's all they would need as the chill couldn't get one back ending one nil the final I thought we did a pretty good job moving the ball. I mean we had a lot of possession compared to the other team. The only thing that kind of hold all of us apart from the other team was they finished their only chance. We had a lot more chances but we didn't finish them so that's why I was one nothing. This team's got a lot of talent. We've got a lot of different age groups and everyone kind of learn from each other. Everyone's going to work hard. Everyone brings the intensity every day. I think this team can go all the way this year if they really want that our players are starting to get to know each other better. They're learning their characteristics better and we really saw that yesterday come to fruition in the first half when the players were making the combinations the right runs finding the spaces and starting to know each other's strengths better. So that's what these exhibition games have really given us that opportunity. It also gave us a chance to play players in certain positions to see if, you know, we could use them in the future in those positions if needed. >> How to the thunder bay border cats returning to port arthur stadium for their home opener. They're set to kick off their season tonight led by team manager jim kelly. The border cats hope to build off a strong first half in twenty twenty three before finishing twenty seven forty one the boys of summer get things started with two games against the rochester honkers and then head to wisconsin to take on the lacrosse logger's wednesday and thursday thunder bay's mikhail akhavan whl minnesota. We're back home with the chance to make history after taking a two one series lead in the first ever walter cup finals on friday. They look to get the job done last night but this one needed double overtime to find a winner just over two minutes to go zero zero game taylor hizzy crashing the net soki is there and she buries it so minnesota celebrating as they should they win but hang on a minute the goal was reviewed for goaltender interference and after a long break the refs over turning it unbelievable turn of events for minnesota but it was boston a couple minutes later looking to send this one back home by boston, minnesota in the finals with a chance you for boston guys this season mueller with the winner and this series is shipping back to boston. >> Can you just walk me through what's going through your mind right now after that overturned goal? I knew we were going to get it . Yeah, this group is unbelievable. I love every single one of them . We battle together now I bring it home and we're going to finish it at home. >> What do you remember from that goal? Oh, I think I I hit kind of there on the wall tried to get inside position and somehow the park got to me and I tried to get a quick hi as fast as I can and yeah after I said don't remember anything staying on the ice with the series tied at one the new york rangers and florida panthers fight to gain an edge in the eastern conference finals fourth line our berkely goodrow played overtime hero in game two and the rangers continue to rely on their depth heading into this one picking up in the first panthers with the early one goal lead in central track the legacy right now for the breakaway and what a goal for now proves it on his backhand for his fifth of the playoffs, rangers are back in it in the second now they're back at it flying again la runnier beautiful mobert scores oh what a goal by alexi fringier laffan you're making it look easy with

that highlight real goal rangers up three to with the panthers down a bit of controversal call here jacob trueba throws the elbow on evan rodriguez let's review for a major penalty the rangers captain would only get four minutes for a slash and elbow thirty seconds into the power play dragic gains possession centres berkeley goodrow rips it and beats serguei barbarossa the boys are fired up for that one the fourth liners school of the playoffs and he does it short handed in the third now for three rangers panthers win the face off back gusto forcing walks in and rips an absolute bomb over the glove versus durcan to tie it up and yet you guessed it this one would need overtime off the face off to to score a touchdown and the rangers win it over time for the second game in a row rangers depth coming in clutch again the third liner alex winberg who wins it and new or takes the two one series lead with the five four victory he is our best player tonight I thought when you have a guy like that back there you have a lot of confidence you can you can make a mistake here. They're not that you want to but you know if you do that he's going to be there to backstop you tonight was a great example that I thought he made countless big saves to keep us in the game to keep us up to make sure they didn't win in overtime. >> I think he stolen from a little bit late barclays and seems to be in one right now and that's a good thing for us. He's dialled in focus and you know, he's capitalising on his chances. I thought often here had a heck of a game and your speed was evident when he grabbed the pocket was a difference maker and you know, maybe one of our more noticeable guys tonight over to the ballpark where the toronto blue jays find themselves in trouble sitting six games below five hundred just two months into the season skipping ahead to the eighth jays down nine eight. But it'll be dalton vershbow giving the bluebirds some hope he cranks one to right field and his first head of the game comes on his tenth homer of the season and gives toronto their first lead of the game bottom of the frame out jessop eleven nine to one and two are to out for makhanya pitch from yemi garcia. >> It's looped over ahead of isaiah kiner filipa bringing in two runs and just like that it's a tie ball game jay's calling in they're closer jordan romano or we're seeing the three to fly ball barrelling toward with a three rydholm another tough one for the blue jays as the tigers take it fourteen eleven and toronto still have yet to win a series in over a month. >> Wow. I see. Why do we keep getting our hopes up? >> I don't know. We're just setting ourselves up to get disappointed. We're going to stick around. We're diehard blue jays fans but it's getting a little tougher I guess feel more and more like the seasons kind of slipping away from then especially the tough division I don't know giving up fourteen runs to the tigers. >> That's is not good. I want to talk about weather instead. I think so talk about weather. Well there's a lot of rain coming to the region today. Thunder bay though it looks we'll be staying dry at least we're going to have the full forecast after the break After a night shift, I do everything to stay quiet. But the second I touch the bed... I'm We have mattresses to help reduce motion transfer. So light sleepers can stay asleep. At Sleep Country, We Solve Sleep. The Do Not Disturb Event Is On Now What do you do when your tire goes flat and there's no air anywhere? You reach for Bullseye Pro. The smarter, faster, hands free way to fill it up with air. Bullseye Pro is equipped with a rechargeable power plant, smart pressure sensor and custom nozzles. It's like the power of an air compressor in the palm of your hand. Get your complete Bullseye Pro Inflation System for just $79.99 and get free shipping. Plus, we'll give you a 50%discount on a second one. Order now. Okay, and root beer to drink? No. [gasping] What? He didn't get root beer? I'm getting frozen root beer. Oh! Try frozen a&w root beer with sweet cream. No matter how big, or how small. Now, more than ever, your yard is your oasis and Toro is here to help you make it the best it can be. Faster. Easier. With comfort. Convenience. And real peace of mind. So you can focus on what matters most. Only from Toro... count on it. Northern Turf Equipment, your authorized Toro dealer at

Copyright protected and owned by broadcaster. Your licence is limited to private, internal, non-commercial use. All reproduction, broadcast, transmission or other use of this work is strictly prohibited.

Transcripts