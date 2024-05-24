CHFD - Friday, May 24, 2024 - 09:00 a.m. (ET) - Segment #2

delivered prescription launch today as a pilot project we can see that this is going to be absolutely instrumental potentially in the future of health care delivering prescriptions in a timely manner and helping patients access the care that they need so we're really excited to be a part of the very first step in moving to that direction. >> Some of the uncontrollable variables include bad weather along the flight paths. However, a human interception of these packages could also be a looming threat. Plumber to address these possible issues and how the deliveries would work signatures are required. Yes, exactly. And so with the tracking actually does is that pharmacies are able to know where they're going to next. So you know, say for example, they have five deliveries and gets delivered to the third person once that delivery is done it's a successful and they know which delivery they're going to next. So you know, it's a live action shot of where the deliveries are going. So if there's any time where a person doesn't get their medication, they'll call you right away and we'll be able to track where it is. Further testing is required but officials hope to be making routine drone deliveries of prescriptions by early twenty twenty five jaidyn belic tv news we're now joined by sports anchor joe sadowsky and from the home of medicine being delivered to people in the er to the roaring of cars down at the racetrack. >> Oh, we've had an exciting day yesterday. >> I mean I can't see it up any better than I think. Yeah well we'll have the highlights of the dirt track last night coming up right after the break. >> It's Leon's Storewide Super Sale! Save up to 50% on furniture. Save up to 50% on mattresses. Plus, get an l2 washer and dryer set for only $998 including a 2 year warranty! Ends Wednesday! (upbeat music) They are some of the hottest videos on social media. Those videos claiming to instantly get rid of bags under your eyes. Well today, we're gonna see one for ourselves and let you be the judge. It's called Plexaderm, and lifestyle expert, Annette Figueroa, is here to tell us why she says this one is for real. -This one is for real, and I'm so excited. We even have a video that the viewers can watch while you and I talk, so they can actually see how this works. And you'll notice the model has bags underneath his eyes and some sagging. And all he uses is a small amount on a clean dry face. And that's how easy it is. - [Interviewer] All right, what's the active ingredient? - [Annette] Okay, So it's silicates that are minerals found in shale rock. And what it does is it tightens and lifts the appearance of bags underneath your eyes, in as little as 10 minutes. Very little effort. Even watching the video, this is a real, - [Interviewer] I know. - [Annette] It's a model, but it's a real guy with real bags underneath his eyes. And I did this to my father; we were at home, I had the timer on, and we were screaming, four minutes, 34 seconds, completely gone. - My real true opinion is holy... words I can't say on camera. (she laughs) These lines bother me, they really do. And this is absolutely unbelievable. I mean, I could feel it just lifting my skin. It was amazing. It feels good. It feels great. Looks even better. - [Annette] And not only does it work on the bags, it works on the appearance of crows feet, fine lines, and wrinkles. So it targets all those problem areas. - [Interviewer] So this would be a daily thing, or just when you wanna like get rid of the bags and you would- - [Annette] Yeah, I mean- - [Interviewer] Your morning routine? - It absolutely could be a daily thing, but the way you want to do it is you want to have a clean, dry face, use a small amount because it's so powerful, apply it underneath your eyes, fine line, wrinkles, forehead lines. You have high school reunions, you have events you want to go to, you want to look years younger? This is it. - [Announcer] At our $14.95 price, it's the best way to try Plexaderm and see it work for yourself after your first application. Your solution is at plexadermtrial.com, or call the number on your screen. For over 70 years, we've always believed...that to own a boat...is to live an adventure. So go ahead...take off...explore...rise above...find your way. Fish...go deep...push the limits of your playground...follow your instinct...we'll take care of the rest. Princecraft. The spirit of boating. What do Ontario Dairy Farmers bring to the table? A million little things. From 5 am wake up calls... ...to living the words “never put off till tomorrow what you can get done today”. Bringing together what our parents taught us... and what our kids can. Passion, caring... ...learning and growing, year after year. The knowledge that if we set the table, every day, take care of the little things, the big things will take care of themselves. That's how you milk. At Dominion, we know that summer in the north is special. Where long days turn into even longer nights. When catching fish meet climbing cliffs. Back roads, sunsets and tailgates.

a region made for us, needs a vehicle made for you. Dominion, it's all about you. Thunder city's speedway was absolutely roaring last night. >> Yeah, you could quite say it was buzzing well even after that thunderstorm on tuesday, the push back opening day to thursday the stands are filled, the engines were roaring and the dirt track was being torn up once again by the talented drivers that took to the track to kick off this season of dirt track racing and green racing once again countercurrent thunder city will kick things off in the midwest modified division this one was a white lap finish one lap winner take all and a drag race down the stretch between geoff kelly and curtis day and it's kelly pulling to capture the first checkered flag of the season. >> But now we go to the featured races since it has a great start there and he light it up and gets it right in front of back, takes it back steps it takes it back again one backs going to try to tighten both what a great game yanofsky simpson and would back going toe to toe to toe but it was david simpson who came out ahead in that one and after the caution flag restart in his seventy car the final lap on the fourteenth saw david simpson, the thunder bay, ontario native picking up right where he left off last season nabbing the first win of his year in the first race but will finish off in the street stocks. This one had a few restarts throughout and kyle bolte from roslyn, ontario. >> It's five fifty five car taking full advantage he secures his first checkered flag in the streets street stocks division and nev van pelt. We'll have your full recap from the dirt tracks opening day on tonight's news hour now huge news coming out of the world of women's sports and huge news for the country of canada as well because yesterday afternoon it was made official that toronto will be getting the newest wnba expansion team. During the announcement they confirmed that the newest franchise will be playing some of their games across the country in cities like montreal and vancouver. >> Ctv is mike walker has the details. Toronto, welcome to the w. >> After much anticipation it's official the wnba is coming to toronto. >> This is an incredibly important occasion, an historic one . I'm thrilled so many of you are here to celebrate this game change this game changing day for not only women's basketball but for sports in canada. Kilmore sports ventures by mlse minority owner and chairman larry tannenbaum has been awarded the league's fourteenth franchise a team tannenbaum says will be canada's and will inspire the next generation. >> He will complete the pathway for women in this country. >> They will see heroes that look like them in person and on the air all summer long . Toronto has been on the league's radar for some time following the raptors championship run scotiabank arena sold out last year for the wnba s first ever preseason game in canada. >> We've seen time and time again at toronto is home to dedicated and enthusiastic pasquale fans. I'll never forget last year at scotiabank arena when I attended our toronto game and lots of people coming up to me and saying thank you for making my dreams come true. >> The inaugural season will tip off in twenty twenty six with home court for the yet to be named team cocacola coliseum and games occasionally played in montreal and vancouver. Teresa ushe who has been the raptors vp of basketball operations announced today as the team's president are so excited for the girls and women of canada and the people that love and support them to love and support us, we're going to play across canada different markets. We look forward to doing that in a way that no other professional sports team in canada has ever done. That was itvs mike walker. Now we'll shift on over the ice where yesterday afternoon team canada they faced off against team slovakia in their first elimination game in the double ihf championships with hopes of punching their ticket to the semi-finals. >> Now less than three minutes gone by in the opening period. Gerard mccann, he bus it to the outside, flips it up and over the stick of the slovakian net minder on the seattle mccracken's targets canada on the board first but ninety seconds later the puck finds boin biram the newest buffalo sabres defenceman. >> His shot is stopped but

scheer loop du bois takes a whack at it and it flutters into the top corner and can strike twice in the first four minutes and go up now middle frame dylan guenther finds counterbattery and sends a perfect pass over to nick paul for the one timer and canada regains their one goal lead from great play from the young guns bonazzo the third we go gunther his pass across from nick paul's just out of the reach but then the lightning forward sends it back over to the net for gunther and he goes top corner for points one canada lead the canadians they would hold off the late slovakians pressure and they will face off against either finland or switzerland in the semi-finals on saturday. >> Gunther I think we got to our game pretty quick. Two good goals. Jordan made some big saves for us. There was some timely plays by a lot guys on the ice but we got better as the game went on and we fought through some adversity at the end. >> You're now just two games away from potentially having a gold medal hanging around your neck. What do you want to hone in on these last few days? Yeah, I think just enjoy the experience. I mean the crowds here have been unbelievable. This is nothing like I've ever played in before so I have some fun. Enjoy it and you know, take it one game at a time on the dime . The blue jays kicked off their six game road trip in detroit to take on the tigers before first pitch though there was a bit of a delay due to a power outage for the detroit tigers broadcast. Nevertheless though, kevin gassmann making his ninth start of the season and the jays ace looking for a bounce back performance after giving up eight hits and four runs against the rays last week. Here's gozman gets matt bearly chasing that splitter low and inside three batters later gozman gets charikar swinging with that splitter again he was lights out ten strikeouts only allowing three hits top seven one one ball game down vaskov says seeya later deep right centre field that that's down home runs and back to back games for the va to run shot three to one for the jays and will jump ahead top of the ninth seven to one larry guerrero junior says give me that home run jacket I want it for myself. He hammers it to about four hundred feet and it's nine to one for the jays back to back games they put up nine runs in that first game the series nine to one would be the final now great stuff from the jays there. But this is this is a bittersweet moment because today is going to be my last official last year with tv news and from the bottom of my heart I just wanted to thank everyone in the control room, everyone in you know who works camera of course my co-anchor haley and all of my amazing colleagues management that I met here. It's been an incredible ride and last but not least the community people who have come to me and said are doing a great job whatever it seriously means the world to me and to everyone here at cvt when you get that when you get that there's a community that I'll work with, it's like thunder bay. So I'm just so grateful for the opportunity and I can't wait to see what's next. >> Well, absolutely. And I'm sure the community really appreciates you as well ,joe. There's been so many moments of genuine laughter up on this desk that I think reverberates throughout the city reverberates. >> Thank you very much. You know, I'm going to try and keep sharp here on the desk in your honour and like the jays get a nice jacket. I'm giving you the the figurative jacket of good job because you've been excellent audio but don't worry any thundering with your audio will continue on into the weather but not for thunder bay. >> I'll give you the details after the break. Compelling design that captivates the eye with a fresh perspective. At Alyssa Marie Designs we believe your furniture to be a reflection of you. Amd presents Selene furniture. Surround yourself in now only superior design but also practicality, comfort and durability. Contemporary furniture collections are custom ordered and Canadian made. Sophisticated designs create a broad range of endless possibilities for customization from textiles to colours, comfort and sizing. Let our designers help you bring luxury home. Visit our design centre at 377 Cumberland Street North. What do you do when your tire goes flat and there's no air anywhere? You reach for Bullseye Pro. The smarter, faster, hands free way to fill it up with air. Bullseye Pro is equipped with a rechargeable lithium ion power plant. So fast and so convenient. It's like the power of an air compressor in the palm of your hand. Look, you can inflate all four tires on a single charge. It has a built-in smart pressure digital sensor that gauges and automatically stops when a set tire pressure is reached. Easily inflate pool toys, exercise balls and more. Call or go online now andget the complete Bullseye Pro Inflation System for the factorydirect price of just $79.99. Plus, we'll shipyour entire order free and will give you a 50% discount on a second one. Order Now. 91.5 ckpr brings you the 10k Payday! $10,000 for you. Listen for payday code words.

Copyright protected and owned by broadcaster. Your licence is limited to private, internal, non-commercial use. All reproduction, broadcast, transmission or other use of this work is strictly prohibited.

Transcripts