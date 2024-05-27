CHEX - Monday, May 27, 2024 - 06:00 a.m. (ET) - Segment #1

for a hurting and hungry child in their time of need. Call now with your lifesaving gift of $30, $50, or $100 to help feed and care for three, five, or ten children for three full months. With your gift of any amount, we'll send The Blessing of Taking Communion. In this book, discover how the sacred ordinance of communion helps to feed your soul and reminds you of the transformative power of receiving the Lord's Supper. With your gift of $100 or more, you may request the LIFE Legacy Journal. This beautiful journal and pen will help you write your personal story and share the experiences that made you who you are. One day, the generations that follow will be able to look back and learn from the legacy you've left behind. Finally, with your gift of $1,000 or more to help feed and care for 100 children, be sure to request our inspiring bronze sculpture, "A Cup of Water." Please call, write, or makeyour gift online today. RANDY: I do hope you're going online, going to the phone, making the best gift you can. You really can rescue someone today. If you want Zach's book, Rescue Story, just request it when you make any gift towards Mission Feeding. We'd love to get that in your hands. Man, Zach, I so appreciate you and your testimony. Keep encouraging people. If somebody is watching, is there something you want to just leave them with today? ZACH: Yeah! I would say pray for your kids. Trust God for all things. I'm living proof that prodigals return. RANDY: We've got a prayer line. If you want someone to pray with you right now, you dial that number, we will pray with you, we will believe with you, and we will encourage you. God is a good God and he is waiting there with open arms for all of us to come back to him. We'll see you again next time onLife Today. JAMES: I promise you, the enemy is trying to take us into that kind of darkness. Preparing to fightthe enemy in the uncertain days ahead!Tomorrow! LIFE Today is made possible by the supporters of LIFE Outreach International. Your gift will be used exclusively for the exempt purposes of LIFE. The ministry features specific outreaches as examples of the programs it supports and conducts. Gifts are considered to be without restriction as to use unless explicitly stipulated by the donor. The ministry is a member of the ECFA. MUSIC My name is Trevor Chaulk, owner of Chaulk woodworking. We are a cabinet manufacturer in Minden Ontario. We're currently in a space of 5000 square foot employing 9 people and we're doing about 100 to 120 kitchens per year and we're looking on to keep growing. MUSIC It's time for some straight talk about zero turn mowers. Husqvarna zero turn performance mowers with rugged commercial drive give you high performance and a comfortable ride. Heavy duty frame and chassis commercial hydralics take no punishment. with warranties now up to 5 years and low financing options, there's no competition For a straight up deal on the best in professional zero turn mowers, go straight to your Husqvarna dealer Make your house the talk of the neighbourhood with a new siding solutuion from monaghan lumber curb appeal with fibre cement leader James Hardy budget friendly durability with engineered LP smart side Monaghan Lumber king of the woods your siding specialists

finding your way to the information you need it matters more than ever before global news navigate the now online on tv >> Supporting. Habitat for humanity is an investment that pays dividends. Every $1 invested in habitat results in a $4 benefit to your community. By contributing your time and money, you're giving families a chance to build a better life. Donate or volunteer today from "global-peterborough. >> This is "global news" morning . >> Good morning. Thank you for joining us. I'm teresa kaszuba. It's good to have you here. We begin with peterborough's walk to make cystic fibrosis history. The annual event supports those living with the life threatening disease germain-ma. Now with how the fundraiser is having an impact. >> Around nicholls-oval, more than 100 people are stepping forward with hopes of finding a cure for cystic fibrosis, the life threatening genetic disorder damages multiple organs. It's estimated more than 4400 canadians have cf because cystic fibrosis is a rare disease, it doesn't get the attention that some of the other diseases get. >> So this walk is now because we have walks like this. It does bring awareness and the awareness brings the money. >> The walk to make cystic fibrosis history not only raises funds for medical research, it supports people living with the disease. It's like seven year old penny diagnosed right after birth. Her mom, stephanie mcglynn, manages her care. >> She takes about 40 pills a day, and she does about an hour of breathing treatments before school and after school every time, you know, we go to nana's for the weekend, which we do quite a bit. I have to make sure I remember those medications that she needs to live, you know, and yesterday I forgot one. So I had to drive back, you know, back home an hour and back again. >> Penny is very aware of the importance of the medication. >> The scariest part is when my seven year old asks me when she's going to die, when cf is going to kill her, but terri foster is on a mission to keep that from happening. >> He's been doing the walk for 39 years, never missed an event even when he had cancer. Decades earlier, a child in his family passed away from cf complications. >> I felt quite helpless because I love kids. >> Foster now covers his shirt and the names of people diagnosed with cf. He's personally raised more than $220,000 over the years. >> I enjoy the whole idea that I am actually helping somebody. They every dollar I raise helps somebody to live longer. Then that's great. I'm doing a good thing. >> The walk also shows that those living with cf, who often feel isolated and are not alone. The goal is to raise $33,000 locally this year. Donations are being accepted online at walk dot cystic fibrosis dot ca until the end of june. Germain-ma "global news" >> To the roads now and a man is dead after a two vehicle crash in kinmount. It happened just before 830 on sunday morning on county road 121 between station and monk roads. A 54 year old man from somerville township was transported to hospital where authorities say he died. "global news" has calls to police for further details. The city of kawartha lakes opp are investigating. Two people are facing multiple charges after a man was allegedly stabbed in the city early saturday morning. Police were called to the lake and george streets area by paramedics. Officers were told there was an alleged attempt, a robbery of an e-bike. The 52 year old victim was taken to a toronto hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Later, another call came in to police about two men matching the descriptions from the first incident holding knives in the george and sherbrooke area. Police found them on nearby charlotte street. A 22 year old and an 18 year old, both from peterborough, were arrested and charged with aggravated assault, robbery and wounding and uttering threats, causing death or bodily harm, and omemee woman is challenging people to test their physical limits. Personal trainer annie smith held a fitness for heart fundraiser at the cavan-monaghan community center over the weekend. She is challenging people to take part in annie's pace global adventure. It's a four day push to exercise for either a minimum of an hour a day, or as long as possible. She's also holding drop in fitness classes at her omemee home studio to raise funds for the peter munk cardiac center in toronto. Smith started the initiative after a rare heart disease diagnosis in 2015. >> I live with a rare and curable invisible illness and it's life threatening and you know I do the best that I can every day, and I keep moving. But I want to bring the awareness to people to show, even as a personal trainer for 29 years, that it affects

anybody. So come on out and get active and take care of your health. >> Smith is aiming to raise $5,000. Firefighters in selwyn township were busy feeding the community with a pancake breakfast on sunday. Now, this event has been taking place for more than 30 years. However, the tradition had a five year hiatus due to the pandemic. The breakfast raises money for the selwyn firefighters association supporting equipment and bereavement support. It also contributes to community causes such as swim to survive and camp bucko for children with burn injuries. >> Not only having an awesome pancake breakfast, but letting the community come and check out our trucks and check out the hall and mix with the firefighters and ask questions. And then of course, we got sparky the dog here for the kids. More than 850 people were served. >> A somber anniversary was recognized saturday, one year after a toddler was found dead on the grounds of a daycare just north of cobourg. A rally was held saturday to mark that tragedy, and as germain-ma reports, the community still has many unanswered questions. >> The honking is nearly constant along division street, the port for a community still reeling from tragedy. >> Many of us who are parents have put our kids in daycare, have entrusted people with our kids. The our hearts walking outside of us. And it could have been me, you know, it could have been my friend. It could have been anyone that day. >> But it happened to the parents of vienna rose irwin. The two year old girl was found dead inside of a septic tank at watch me grow daycare. Just north of cobourg on may 25th last year. >> Saying her name is really hard. Because she just she deserves so much more. She was beautiful. She was like this fragile little thing as a criminal investigation continues, close friends of vienna's parents say along with grief, there's anger. Neglect is one thing. Yeah, this is this far surpassed what happened to vienna. >> Like someone, a little child doesn't just end up in the septic tank like and put the lid back on. >> People are demanding accountability and transparency. >> That's a huge thing that hasn't helped the parents through this. Yeah. Just the lack of information from the police allows the community to believe possible rumors that are not true, such as the investigation is closed and it was deemed an accident. >> Support is also online with the hashtag justice for vienna spreading the movement also taking root in surrounding communities, where you'll find dozens of murals painted by lindsay cox. >> Somebody out there knows an answer, something information that they haven't come forward with to help bring parents closure. >> Call for justice as the community tries to make sense of a tragedy, the truth will come out and justice will be served. >> And until it does, this is what we're going to keep doing. Yeah >> Germain-ma "global-news" cobourg. >> You're watching "chex-peterborough" >> Good morning. Hope you all had a great weekend. We do have some wet weather in store at times today. All due to this disturbance that's sliding into eastern ontario and this morning, some showers, even an isolated thunderstorm. And you can see that that's pushed in. We'll see a bit of a lull and then another wave will move in this afternoon. In total 20 to 40mm possible by the end of today into tomorrow. So, this will be some soaking rains at times. And you can see winds currently out of the east. They will turn to a southwest wind and going to be a little breezy at times, likely 30 to 40km, 30 to 50km/h throughout the day. Today we're starting off pretty mild. We should still be in the high single digits as an overnight low. Nowhere near that. We're more towards the mid teens and we'll get into the low 20s as a daytime high today with the humidex, though, it will feel closer to the high 20s. So here's a look at what we can expect. More periods of rain thunderstorms, heavier downpours possible through this afternoon and then likely another wave that pushes through tomorrow afternoon. Then after that we should be into some drier weather. Although in the wake of that system it will be cooler. Let's take a look at your seven day forecast. So yes, some showers at times on tuesday 17 degrees in the high teens on wednesday and thursday. We do return to the 20s though. It looks like on friday the mid 20s with the sun cloud mix at this point for saturday and sunday. And that's a look at your forecast. >> Thank you ross. This is "global news" morning peterborough. We have your national and international headlines coming up. Stay right.

Copyright protected and owned by broadcaster. Your licence is limited to private, internal, non-commercial use. All reproduction, broadcast, transmission or other use of this work is strictly prohibited.

Transcripts