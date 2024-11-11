Chet Holmgren shared his emotions from the hospital after a heartbreaking hip injury

(Photo by Soobum Im/Getty Images)

Oklahoma City Thunder big man Chet Holmgren went down with an injury during the first quarter against the Golden State Warriors.

While contesting a layup attempt against Warriors wing Andrew Wiggins on Sunday, the 22-year-old made an effort to stop the basket and then landed on his hip.

Unfortunately for Holmgren, he could not put much weight on his right leg following the play and needed help to the locker room. The team then later announced he suffered a pelvic fracture and they would then provide another update in eight to ten weeks.

Chet Holmgren took to X from the hospital after exiting OKC's game against the Warriors.



The Thunder announced that he suffered a right iliac hip fracture and a return to play protocol will be provided in 8 to 10 weeks. pic.twitter.com/VG3znn4kUl — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 11, 2024

Holmgren, who also missed his first professional season due to injury, shared his thoughts from the hospital room after the diagnosis:

"Can’t tell if I feel better or worse about this having been through something similar before. On one hand I know how to approach it, I know what to do, what not to do and how beautiful the other side is. But on the other hand I’ve felt the frustration of this process, and the wear it puts on your mind. Most of all I’m hurt I can’t help my teammates and play for our fans and supporters for a while. Everyone who sticks with me and our team, along with my need for hoops, is a big part of my passion to return. Don’t pity me or feel bad, there’s lots of people out there rn with real problems that don’t heal. Anyways excuse my rambling just wanted to address our okc fans and family."

The 7-foot-1 big man is expected to return to action for the Thunder later this season, but it is unclear when.

Oklahoma City is currently playing without big man Isaiah Hartenstein and backup big man Jaylin Williams as well.

I can’t believe this mf still made the lay wtf I’m pissed — chet holmgren (@ChetHolmgren) November 11, 2024

Although he was clearly feeling emotional about his injury, Holmgren was also frustrated that Wiggins still scored on the possession.

That is the exact kind of mentality that makes him such an impactful player on both sides of the ball for the Thunder.

