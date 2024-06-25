Chepe Mariscal steps in vs. Dan Ige at UFC Fight Night on July 20

Dan Ige’s search for a new opponent is over, because Chepe Mariscal will step in to fight him next month.

After Joanderson Brito withdrew from the featherweight matchup at UFC Fight Night on July 20 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Mariscal (16-6 MMA, 3-0 UFC) will step in and face Ige (18-7 MMA, 10-6 UFC).

Multiple people with knowledge of the situation verified the new booking with MMA Junkie on Tuesday. The people requested anonymity because the promotion has yet to make an official announcement.

With the change, the latest lineup now includes:

Virna Jandiroba vs. Amanda Lemos

Dan Ige vs. Chepe Mariscal

Brad Tavares vs. Junyong Park

Bill Algeo vs. Dooho Choi

Cody Durden vs. Bruno Silva

Hyder Amil vs. Jeong Yeong Lee

Trey Ogden vs. Loik Radzhabov

Kurt Holobaugh vs. Kaynan Kruschewsky

Cody Gibson vs. Brian Kelleher

Luana Carolina vs. Lucie Pudilova

Steve Garcia vs. Seungwoo Choi

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie