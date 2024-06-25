Chepe Mariscal steps in vs. Dan Ige at UFC Fight Night on July 20
Dan Ige’s search for a new opponent is over, because Chepe Mariscal will step in to fight him next month.
After Joanderson Brito withdrew from the featherweight matchup at UFC Fight Night on July 20 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Mariscal (16-6 MMA, 3-0 UFC) will step in and face Ige (18-7 MMA, 10-6 UFC).
Multiple people with knowledge of the situation verified the new booking with MMA Junkie on Tuesday. The people requested anonymity because the promotion has yet to make an official announcement.
With the change, the latest lineup now includes:
Virna Jandiroba vs. Amanda Lemos
Dan Ige vs. Chepe Mariscal
Brad Tavares vs. Junyong Park
Bill Algeo vs. Dooho Choi
Cody Durden vs. Bruno Silva
Hyder Amil vs. Jeong Yeong Lee
Trey Ogden vs. Loik Radzhabov
Kurt Holobaugh vs. Kaynan Kruschewsky
Cody Gibson vs. Brian Kelleher
Luana Carolina vs. Lucie Pudilova
Steve Garcia vs. Seungwoo Choi