Cheltenham Gold Cup runners, favourites & odds for 2025: Key horses to note

Paul Townend celebrates after Galopin Des Champs’ second victory in the Cheltenham Gold Cup - PA/David Davies

The Cheltenham Gold Cup is the most prestigious race of the British and Irish jump racing season and the centrepiece of the Cheltenham Festival.

All being well, last year’s winner Galopin Des Champs will be back for Willie Mullins in an attempt to win the race for the third time in a row – the last horse to achieve that feat being Best Mate in 2004.

Fact To File (right) and Galopin Des Champs (left) are both trained by Willie Mullins - Getty Images/Seb Daly

With virtually all contenders having run over the festive period there have been plenty of changes in the market and the entries for the race are also now in. Here we assess the chances of all the potential runners.

When is the Cheltenham Gold Cup 2025?

The Cheltenham Gold Cup is Friday, March 12 at 4pm. It is the most important race of the four-day Cheltenham festival.

Cheltenham Gold Cup 2025 – the leading contenders

Galopin Des Champs (Willie Mullins) 8/11F

Back-to-back winner of the race and back to the top of the market after reversing form with Fact To File in the Savills Chase at Christmas. Irish Gold Cup will likely be next and make no mistake, he is very much still the one to beat in the division.

🟡🟤 Galopin Des Champs exacts revenge on Fact To File at @LeopardstownRC in brilliant style!



🏇 21 runs

🥇 13 wins

🏆🏆 Savills Chase

🏆🏆 Cheltenham Gold Cup

🏆🏆 Irish Gold Cup

🏆 John Durkan Memorial

👑 10 G1 victories

⭐️ Superstar pic.twitter.com/nuVjAnASar — Racing TV (@RacingTV) December 28, 2024

Fact To File (Willie Mullins) 11/4

Won well at last year’s Cheltenham Festival, putting a cherry atop an excellent novice chasing campaign. Back with a bang in the John Durkan, where he defeated Galopin Des Champs, but downed by that same rival over Christmas. Still the biggest threat to the champ.

A sensational John Durkan Chase.



💚💛 FACT TO FILE beats the big guns with a great performance in the G1 John Durkan Chase for Willie Mullins. 🏆



Galopin Des Champs has run a blinder. pic.twitter.com/7E4e5FCl4H — Stephen R Power (@racingblogger) November 24, 2024

Banbridge (Jospeh O’Brien) 8/1

Won the King George in fine style, finally realising the potential many have always known he possessed. Test now is to prove he has the stamina to get up the hill in a race run at Gold Cup tempo. Those extra two furlongs up the hill might just find him out.

Gerri Colombe (Gordon Elliott) 9/1

Chased home Galopin Des Champs in last year’s Gold Cup but did subsequently hit the mark at the top-level at Aintree. Well beaten at Down Royal at the start of the season and suspicions growing that he might just be a level below some of these.

Monty’s Star (Henry De Bromhead) 16/1

A horse of serious talent, who found only Fact To File and Spillane’s Tower too good in Grade 1s last season. Back with a pleasing-enough display at Tramore on New Years Day and would not be shock to see him take on the big boys in the Irish Gold Cup next before Cheltenham.

Il Est Francais (Noel George & Amanda Zetterholm) 16/1

Heartbreak in the King George, where a slight stutter at the last scuppered his chance at famous front-running win. Keen-going style and prodigious jumping hint at the Gold Cup not being quite his optimum test. A Champion Chase contender perhaps?

Fair play, Banbridge.



Wasn't a huge fan pre-race, but Paul Townend gave him a great ride.



Il Est Francais came back to him a fair bit at the end, but Townend timed the run well.



Big effort from L'Homme Presse in third on his first run since the Gold Cup.pic.twitter.com/tRtKjT4diZ — Ash Symonds Journalism (@ASymondsJourno) December 26, 2024

Corbett’s Cross (Emmet Mullins) 20/1

Perhaps came unstuck on quick-enough ground at Kempton in the King George but the Gold Cup trip, with the hill to climb,m on what will likely be on more testing ground could well be right up his street. Lacks the class of others but stamina is beyond question.

Not a bad day at the office.



Six Irish winners from four different trainers as Emmet Mullins's Corbett Cross wins the National Hunt Challenge Cup, run in memory of his grandmother Maureen 🟡🟢#GreenTeampic.twitter.com/UZyImQTfJx — Horse Racing Ireland (@HRIRacing) March 12, 2024

L’Homme Presse (Venetia Williams) 20/1

Ran a commendable race in last year’s Gold Cup, finishing fourth behind Galopin Des Champs, and ddi the same the same in the King George – chasing home Banbridge and Il Est Francais. Won the Cotswold Chase on trials day at Cheltenham.

Embassy Gardens (Willie Mullins) 20/1

A tough horse to get a read on. Beat Monty’s Star at Tramore but failed to spark in his sole run in a Grade 1 last season. Very much has stamina on his side but now must show he has the quality to mix it in a race like the Gold Cup.

💪 Always liked EMBASSY GARDENS and that was a hell of a performance at Tramore, beating Cheltenham Gold Cup prospect MONTY'S STAR.pic.twitter.com/kIpwPkAjDf — Road To Cheltenham (@RoadCheltenham) January 1, 2025

Grey Dawning (Dan Skelton) 33/1

A rare British Grade 1 winner at last year’s festival but has since tasted defeat at the top level. Downed by Royal Pagaille in a dour clash in the Betfair Chase and has his chances in the King George torpedoes by an awful first-fence error. His trainer retains plenty of faith that he has what it takes though.

Hewick (Miss Tara Lee Cogan) 33/1

His win in the King George was one of the stories of last season but has failed to record a win in six starts since, though his reappearance showed promise. Tailed off in a Grade 1 hurdle over Christmas, suggesting connections might just be thinking about a tilt at the Grand National.

Jungle Boogie (Henry de Bromhead) 40/1

Agead 11, but has incredibly only run five times in his entire career. Fragile beast but ran with some credit in last year’s Gold Cup before winning at Ascot on his return to action this season.

Gentlemansgame (Mouse Morris) 50/1

Something of a forgotten horse who always seems to give his running but still smacks of one who always not have quite enough to win one of the big ones. Third in the Savills was a good effort though and could be a sign he might just be primed to take a belated step forward.

Grangeclare West (Willie Mullins) 50/1

Decent novice chase campaign last season, headlined by a Grade 1 win at Leopardstown. Struggled twice against the big boys this season already however.

The Real Whacker (Patrick Neville) 50/1

A festival winner, having won the 2023 Brown Advisory. Tends to race prominently and can be a danger if getting into a decent jumping rhythm. Pulled up in last year’s race.

Royal Pagaille (Venetia Williams) 66/1

If the Gold Cup were run on soft ground at Haydock then he would be a single-figure price. However, it is not and thus he faces an uphill battle to be competitive in a race in which he has never finished better than fifth.

Royal Pagaille defends his @Betfair Chase crown!



🥇 2023

🥇 2024



Grey Dawning touched 1.06 on the @BetfairExchange but Charlie Deutsch wasn't to be denied.



pic.twitter.com/yeUFJbgtMB — Betfair Racing (@BetfairRacing) November 23, 2024

Ahoy Senor (Lucinda Russell) 80/1

Capable of brilliance and lunacy, Ahoy Senor is true racing enigma. A two-time Grade 1 but now aged ten he has to prove that he still has his ability in spite of growing years.

Conflated (Gordon Elliott) 80/1

A chiselled veteran on top-class races but now aged 11, it is fair to assume that his best days are firmly behind him.

Minella Cocooner (Willie Mullins) 80/1

Decent horse who has put up reasonable performances at Cheltenham in the past. Would be a huge shock if he were able to come away on top of a field of this class though.

Cheltenham Gold Cup course guide

The Cheltenham Gold Cup in run on the New Course at Cheltenham Racecourse. While the Old Course suits quicker horses who like to sit close to the pace, the New Course presents a much stiffer test of stamina with a longer, more testing run-in up the hill.

This does not count out front-runners in a Gold Cup but it does mean horses have more time to utilise stamina late in races.

Last year’s winner – who won the Cheltenham Gold Cup in 2024?

Last year’s race was won by the Willie Mullins-trained Galopin Des Champs, who became a back-to-back winner of the race.

What is the prize-money for the Cheltenham Gold Cup?

The total prize-fund for the race is £625,000, with £351,687 going to the winner. After that the second will receive £132,500, the third £66,312, the fourth £33,125, the fifth £16,625, the sixth £8312, the seventh £4125 and the eighth £2125.

Ticket prices and how to get them

Club tickets for Gold Cup day will cost £117.90, with Tattersalls tickets available from £84.60. A ticket for the Best Mate enclosure will set you back £67.50. Multi-buy options are available for all ticket types.

Tickets can be purchase from https://www.thejockeyclub.co.uk/cheltenham.