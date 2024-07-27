This is what Chelsea's starting XI could look like in 2024/25

Life is always interesting as a Chelsea supporter.

Last season was an unmitigated disaster for the Blues, even if they managed to save face with a late surge up the Premier League table at the end of the campaign. Those in the boardroom had seen enough though, swiftly parting ways with Mauricio Pochettino just a year after his appointment.

Enzo Maresca, who guided Leicester City to Championship glory, has been drafted in to replace the Argentine, with Chelsea's propensity for transfer dealings not slowing down this summer. They have been characteristically busy snapping up young talent from every corner of the world, with some first-team additions also arriving to bolster an already stacked squad.

With a gazillion players to choose from ahead of the new season, here is how Maresca could line Chelsea up for his debut campaign.

How Chelsea could line up for 2024/25 season

Despite signing both Robert Sanchez and Djordje Petrovic last summer, Chelsea look set to acquire a new stopper this summer. That appears to be highly-rated Villarreal goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen, who shone in La Liga last season. The 22-year-old is adept playing out from the back, something essential in a Maresca side.

How long Reece James can stay fit is anyone's guess but the England international is a guaranteed starter when in full flight. Bombing up and down the right flank, his exceptional playmaking abilities could be key given Maresca likes to operate with an inverted full-back. He will miss the opening three games of the season due to suspension, though.

Having missed the entirety of the 2023/24 season with another nasty injury, Wesley Fofana will be desperate to get up and running under Maresca. The French defender is undoubtedly brilliant when fit, but the likes of Tosin Adarabioyo, Axel Disasi and Benoit Badiashile will be fighting for his starting spot.

The elegant left-footed defender is the perfect partner for Fofana, allowing Chelsea to progress up the pitch with his excellent passing and driving runs. Injuries derailed his campaign last season too, but he is unlikely to be usurped next term given the qualities he possesses. He can operate at left-back as well, which always comes in handy when you have the injury-prone Ben Chilwell.

The writing looked on the wall for Marc Cucurella after a torrid start to his Chelsea career, but his recent form has been as sensational as it has surprising. The former Brighton defender blossomed in an inverted role towards the end of last season, building on his impressive displays en route to Euro 2024 glory with Spain.

Poached from Maresca's former side Leicester, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is another addition to the Chelsea squad this summer. The box-to-box midfielder thrived under the Italian last season and is already accustomed to Maresca's challenging tactical style.

CM: Moises Caicedo

After an incredibly tough start to his Chelsea career following last summer's £115m switch, Moises Caicedo looks set to come good in 2024/25. He offered Chelsea fans plenty of encouragement at the end of last term, putting in some breathless displays for Ecuador at this summer's Copa America, too. The quality is still there, he just needs the confidence.

Having landed himself in trouble after winning the Copa America with Argentina, Enzo Fernandez won't have an abundance of time to work with Maresca before the season begins. The Argentine was another struggler for the Blues last season and the west Londoners improved significantly when he was sidelined at the end of last term. Slightly worrying.

The man who saved Chelsea's season, Cole Palmer is undoubtedly the first, second and third name on the team sheet at Stamford Bridge. Whether Maresca is the right manager for the Euro 2024 final goalscorer remains to be seen, but his relentless goal contributions last season made him largely unstoppable.

Another Chelsea star that couldn't shake off injuries last term, Christopher Nkunku could be in store for a huge season. The forward, who can drift between a number ten and false nine position, has impressed in the glimpses we've seen of him in a blue shirt. The 2022/23 Bundesliga Golden Boot winner could be a difference-maker.

Nicolas Jackson's debut season at Chelsea didn't go to plan. The striker's profligacy and inconsistency outweighed his positive contributions, but he thrived when moved out wide by Pochettino. There is nothing stopping Maresca from employing him in a similar role, even if Mykhailo Mudryk and Raheem Sterling are breathing down his neck.