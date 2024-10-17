🎥 Chelsea's Maika Hamano scores early UWCL goal of season contender 😲

Chelsea look set to continue their 100% record in this season’s Women’s Champions League, and it is no small part due to Maika Hamano’s incredible goal against FC Twente.

Aggie Beever-Jones already had the Blues one to the good after seven minutes, but Hamano stole the show with the second 11 minutes later.

The Japanese striker played a nice one-two before spotting Olivia Clark off her line, and lobbing her from all of 25 yards out.

A simply stunning goal on what is looking like a very good night for Sonia Bompastor!