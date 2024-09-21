Chelsea XI vs West Ham: Starting lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League today
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca starts Wesley Fofana at right-back for the Premier League clash with West Ham today.
Maresca had hoped to have Malo Gusto fit to make the trip, after the Frenchman missed the 1-0 victory over Bournemouth last weekend with a thigh injury, but confirmed in his pre-match press conference that he remains sidelined.
Club captain Reece James is also still out with a hamstring problem and Maresca revealed there is still no timeframe on his return.
“It's a bit delayed but the most important thing for him, for any injury, is that they come back when they are 100% fit,” Maresca said. “"Unfortunately we do not have an idea at the moment. In terms of injuries in the past, we always hope that we can find the right solution.”
Centre-back Axel Disasi started out of position at right-back during the win at Bournemouth, but struggled and was eventually replaced midway through the second-half.
Maresca instead uses Wesley Fofana there.
Chelsea have options in the middle of the park now that Enzo Fernandez and summer signing Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall have returned from illness.
Jadon Sancho will make his full debut after an impressive cameo as a half-time substitute at Bournemouth.
Chelsea starting XI: Sanchez; Fofana, Tosin, Coliwll, Cucurella; Caicedo, Enzo; Madueke, Palmer, Sancho; Jackson
Subs: Jorgensen, Badiashile, Diasii, Viega, Dewsbury-Hall, Neto, Mudryk, Felix, Nkunku
Time and date: 12.30pm BST today on Saturday 21 September 2024
Venue: London Stadium
TV channel and live stream: TNT Sports