Chelsea XI vs West Ham: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest

Christopher Nkunku and Levi Colwill could return to boost Chelsea against West Ham on Sunday.

Nkunku, 26, has started just two matches for Chelsea since joining last summer, having endured an injury-ravaged debut Premier League campaign.

Colwill is also expected back from a toe injury, with Mauricio Pochettino describing the pair as “close” to returns before the 2-0 win over Tottenham on Thursday.

Their returns will ease the Blues’ mammoth injury list which still totals an alarming 12 players.

Reece James, Thiago Silva, Axel Disasi, Malo Gusto, Enzo Fernandez, Lesley Ugochukwu, Ben Chilwell, Romeo Lavia, Robert Sanchez and Wesley Fofana are all set to be out injured.

Alfie Gilchrist was impressive against Spurs and will continue to replace Silva in a back four featuring Trevoh Chalobah, Benoit Badiashile and Marc Cucurella. Djordje Petrovic will continue as the goalkeeper.

Chelsea's only available midfield duo, Moises Caicedo and Conor Gallagher, will continue as a double pivot. They are set to start behind an attacking front four of Noni Madueke, Cole Palmer, Mykhailo Mudryk and Nicolas Jackson.

Colwill and Nkunku will likely appear from the bench, which previously featured midfielder Cesare Casadei as their most experienced player. Casadei is just 21 and in his maiden season in England.

Predicted Chelsea XI (4-2-3-1): Petrovic; Gilchrist, Chalobah, Badiashile, Cucurella; Caicedo, Gallagher; Madueke, Palmer, Mudryk; Jackson

Injuries: James, Thiago Silva, Disasi, Gusto, Fernandez, Ugochukwu, Chilwell, Lavia, Sanchez, Fofana

Doubts: Nkunku, Colwill

Time and date: 2pm BST on Sunday, May 5, 2024

Venue: Stamford Bridge, London

TV channel and live stream: Sky Sports