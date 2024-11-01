Chelsea XI vs Manchester United: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Premier League

Chelsea have no fresh injury concerns for their Premier League trip to Manchester United this weekend, with Jadon Sancho the only player unavailable.

Sancho joined Chelsea on loan from United on transfer deadline day in the summer and is therefore ineligible to face his parent club, though manager Enzo Maresca suggested on Friday that the winger is still struggling with the illness that ruled him out of the midweek defeat by Newcastle anyway.

“They are all available apart from Jadon, who has been ill in the last days,” Maresca said at his pre-match press conference.

Maresca made 11 changes to his side for the 2-0 loss at St James’ Park that saw his side crash out of the Carabao Cup in the fourth round.

Sidelined: Jadon Sancho will play no part for Chelsea against parent club Manchester United at Old Trafford (Getty Images)

The Italian is likely to reverse all of those alterations as his side head to Old Trafford, where the mood has been lifted by the thumping midweek victory over Leicester and the appointment of new manager Ruben Amorim, though the Portuguese will not take charge until the international break later this month.

The only major question over Maresca’s starting lineup as he faces old team-mate and interim United boss Ruud van Nistelrooy would appear to be over whether captain Reece James plays in his preferred position at right-back, or switches to the left, as he did in the 2-1 top-flight victory over Newcastle at Stamford Bridge last Sunday.

Predicted Chelsea XI (4-2-3-1): Sanchez; Gusto, Fofana, Colwill, James; Caicedo, Lavia; Madueke, Palmer, Neto; Jackson

Injured: Kellyman

Unavailable: Sancho

Time and date: 4.30pm GMT on Sunday November 3, 2024

Venue: Old Trafford

TV channel: Sky Sports