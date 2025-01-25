Chelsea XI vs Man City: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Premier League today

Return: Enzo Fernandez is expected to be back from injury as Chelsea travel to face Manchester City at the Etihad (ES Composite)

Chelsea will be without Romeo Lavia when they face a high-profile clash with Manchester City in the Premier League today.

The Belgian international, who endured a torrid first campaign at Stamford Bridge last term due to injury, has a muscle problem.

He picked up the issue against Bournemouth last week and missed Monday night’s 3-1 win over Wolves.

On Friday, Blues boss Enzo Maresca revealed Lavia has failed to recover from that injury and will be out for weeks, but that Levi Colwill (knock) and Enzo Fernandez (muscle fatigue) are both in line to return against City after also missing the Wolves win.

“Probably Levi and Enzo could be available, depends on today’s session,” Maresca said. “Romeo will be out.”

Asked whether there is currently a timeframe for Lavia’s return, Maresca replied: “We don’t know yet. We need to wait a little bit more. At least a few weeks more.”

Trevoh Chalobah could start again after his man-of-the-match display against Wolves, which was his first appearance for Chelsea upon returning to the club following his early recall from a season-long loan spell at Crystal Palace.

Fellow centre-backs Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile are both still sidelined, while winger Mykhailo Mudryk remains unavailable.

Predicted Chelsea XI (4-2-3-1): Sanchez; James, Chalobah, Colwill, Cucurella; Fernandez, Caicedo; Madueke, Palmer, Sancho; Jackson

Injured: Lavia, Fofana, Badiashile

Unavailable: Mudryk

Time and date: 5:30pm GMT on Saturday January 25, 2025

Venue: Etihad Stadium

How to watch: Sky Sports