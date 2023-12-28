Chelsea XI vs Luton: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League

Raheem Sterling and Cole Palmer return from a one-match suspensions to boost Chelsea away at Luton.

The duo missed the midweek 2-1 win at home to Crystal Palace but are in line for selection on Saturday afternoon at Kenilworth Road.

Mykhailo Mudryk started in Sterling's place but came off with an ankle injury on Wednesday night. The winger and midfield debutant Romeo Lavia are doubts for the final match of 2023.

They join a lengthy injury list, including Enzo Fernandez, Reece James, Ben Chilwell, Marc Cucurella, Robert Sanchez, Wesley Fofana, Carney Chukwuemeka, Trevoh Chalobah and Lesley Ugochukwu.

Chilwell, Chalobah and Chukwuemeka are believed to be the closest to their returns but are unlikely to be ready for the weekend clash.

The Blues will start with Djordje Petrovic as goalkeeper in front of a back four potentially featuring Malo Gusto, Axel Disasi, Thiago Silva and Levi Colwill.

Conor Gallagher will likely partner Moises Caicedo at the base of midfield.

Christopher Nkunku could start again after making his full debut last week in attack.

Nicolas Jackson could complete the forward line, with Noni Madueke expected to miss out despite being the match winner at home to Palace.

Predicted Chelsea XI: Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Thiago Silva, Colwill; Caicedo, Gallagher, Nkunku; Palmer, Jackson, Sterling

Doubts: Lavia, Mudryk.

Injuries: Fernandez, Chukwuemeka, Chalobah, Chilwell, Cucurella, Sanchez, James, Fofana, Ugochukwu.

Time and date: 12.30pm GMT on Saturday December 30, 2023

Venue: Stamford Bridge

TV channel: TNT Sports