Chelsea FC XI vs Luton: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for FA Cup game today

Chelsea have a number of potential fitness issues to monitor ahead of tonight’s FA Cup fifth-round meeting with Championship side Luton.

Thomas Tuchel will assess the fitness of his squad, with a number of them overloaded as a result of Sunday’s Carabao Cup Final penalty shootout defeat.

Hakim Ziyech has been ruled out after failing to recover from an Achilles injury, while Reece James could also be rested after returning from a long-term hamstring problem at Wembley.

Cesar Azpilicueta is a doubt with a muscle strain, but Tuchel confirmed he has concerns over more players.

He said: “The situation was very, very good before the match, because we had only Ben Chilwell out. Then the situation changed almost dramatically from this match.

“Now we have a lot of players with physical overload and we have some injuries from the match. It’s actually too much to comment on because it would be a long list, so we need to see.

“We had training today, the physios, the doctors are still working with the players to find out. And we can take the last decision tomorrow morning when we have the departure to Luton.

“[We will] see who’s ready to play, because we want to be ready but we suffered. It’s now the third time we’ve played extra-time, it was an intense match and this is where we are.”

James came off the bench at Wembley to play for the first time this year. But with the game going into extra-time, it meant he was forced to play for longer than Chelsea’s medics advised.

Tuchel added: “He was in brilliant form, but now with a huge overload on his shoulders.

“The recommendation was 20 minutes before the match. And it was like over 70, in a game with extra tension, extra pressure in a final against Liverpool.”

On Ziyech, Tuchel said: “Hakim is not available tomorrow and as he was not available for the final. Unfortunately he still feels uncomfortable. He was not in team training today. He is one of the guys who will miss the game tomorrow.”

Chelsea predicted XI: Kepa; Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger; Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Hudson-Odoi; Havertz, Lukaku, Werner.