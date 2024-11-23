Chelsea XI vs Leicester: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Premier League today

Enzo Maresca will today assess his players returning from international duty before pondering a potential midfield headache ahead of Chelsea’s trip to Leicester.

Romeo Lavia missed both of Belgium’s games during the break, while both Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez only arrived back at the club on Thursday following matches in South America.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW LEICESTER VS CHELSEA LIVE!

While all three have every chance of being available, Chelsea boss Maresca will also be wary of managing their fitness heading into a hectic part of the season.

“Today is the first session - 48 hours before the game - that we worked with 12, 13, 14 players that were with internationals,” Maresca said on Friday. “Some of them came back this morning from Argentina, from South America, so it is not easy. We will see. We still have 48 hours."

Asked about his alternative midfield options, the Italian added: “Renato Veiga did it in some games, but he also played 180 minutes with Portugal. In the cup, Cesare Casadei did very well but he also played both games with Italy Under-21s.

“So, for sure, the ones that will play will not be 100 per cent because they are human beings. When you play two games in South America and you have to come back and play, even if you are only 20 years old or 25, you are tired, it doesn’t matter, you’re a human being. Hopefully, we can find the right balance.”

The Blues are certain to be without captain Reece James, who has had another hamstring injury setback to continue his nightmare fitness run, but Cole Palmer and Levi Colwill look set to be available despite pulling out of England duty last week.

Predicted Chelsea XI (4-2-3-1): Sanchez; Gusto, Fofana, Colwill, Cucurella; Lavia, Caicedo; Madueke, Palmer, Neto; Jackson

Doubts: Lavia, Caicedo, Fernandez

Injured: James, Kellyman

Time and date: 12.30pm GMT on Saturday November 23, 2024

Venue: King Power Stadium

TV channel and live stream: TNT Sports